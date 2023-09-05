The Artist and the Wall of Death: dizzying journey into one man’s obsession with a motorbike stunt

The beating heart of this documentary on RTÉ 1 is the two men who built their own wall of death in Co Longford and who inspired the 1986 film Eat The Peach

Life is complicated; art can only stumble in its wake. The Artist and the Wall of Death (RTÉ 1, but on unfortunately late) is a good example of this. There are several terrific stories here. The only problem is that so much vital detail is left out that ultimately it is not satisfying — unless you’re obsessed with the wall of death.

And if you are, then you are probably a man. The wall of death, an upright cylinder in which motorbike riders whizz around at 90 degrees to the ground, is a beautiful thing. It is also a sort of shambolic temple for blokes.

So the Scottish artist Stephen Skrynka — although he doesn’t sound Scottish, and that fact is never explained — becomes interested in the wall of death. Now whether this is because Skrynka simply needs a big art project, or because he has been obsessed since childhood is not explored.

The man who is training him on the wall of death, Ken Fox, is a professional rider and not convinced by Skrynka. “It’s not an obsession with him,” says Fox. “It’s an obsession with me and my family. With him it’s a fantasy.”

Strong words. And it’s unpleasant to see Skrynka, who is understandably terrified, and also no longer young, falling off the motorbike over and over again and landing on the wooden boards. First of all, Fox yells at him and swears at him and then says: “All right, mate?” It’s a strange way of building confidence, but then Fox doesn’t have much confidence in Skrynka. “I’ve never had a rider fall in training,” he says. “He’d fall off every night.”

Has Skrynka any experience at all in riding motorbikes? We are never told.

Stephen Skrynka in The Artist and the Wall of Death

So Skrynka withdraws, having failed. Then he rediscovers the 1986 Irish film Eat the Peach, which is about two men building their own wall of death in the countryside. It was among the first modern home-produced films, and caused quite a lot of excitement at the time. It was beautiful in parts, told a great story and had fine acting (Stephen Brennan and Eamon Morrisey played the brothers) but it was also confusing and unsatisfying.

Turns out that one of the people who produced Eat the Peach all those years ago was John Kelleher, who also produces this documentary (we are not told this). And there is lovely footage from the original film, including shots of a young Pat Kenny ducking as wall-of-death riders whizz over his head.

We are told that Eat the Peach was based on a true story. Connie Kiernan and Michael Donohue, then young, built their own wall of death in Granard, Co Longford, in 1977. So Skrynka sets off to find them.

And this is the beating heart of the film. Here are Kiernan and Donohue, decades older. They are brothers-in-law. “He’d be my soulmate,” says Donohue.

Amazingly, the two men agree to build another wall of death, this time with Skrynka. How exactly he persuaded them to do this is never addressed. On camera, Kiernan and Donohue explain that they had high hopes for the wall of death, particularly once Eat the Peach was released. But these hopes, which are not specified, never materialised. “It left a sour taste, like,” says Donohue.

It took 18 months for the new wall of death to be built — on Kiernan’s farm, we are eventually informed. Skrynka is still useless as a wall of death rider but Kiernan is a whizz. Skrynka has had a bad crash, he says, and was knocked out cold for 20 minutes. Still he gets back up on the bike. To him, the wall of death is art. What it is to Kiernan and Donohue is not explored.

Then there’s a row. We are told nothing about this row. But it is bitter. “We put all the money into it,” Kiernan and Donohue say. They are nearing retirement and can’t afford to lose funds.

Skrynka heads back to Scotland. Covid hits. Skrynka sets out to make a wall of death — by hand. Soon he has a community of helpers around him. “It’s dead exciting,” says one of them.

The new wall of death is beautiful. In a tragic and unexplained scene, Skrynka travels back to Longford. Kiernan is selling his wall-of-death bikes. Skrynka — rather insensitively — shows him photos of the Glasgow project. “I’d love to see it” says Kiernan, which was pretty big of him. Skrynka locks a motorbike into his van.

The film ends with Skrynka starting to ride his own wall of death in Glasgow. Presumably he got help, and he got grants, because he called his wall of death ‘art’. We leave him there, circling. We don't know if he falls off or not.