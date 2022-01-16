Television reviews: The domestic drama of Smother is better than its murderous origins

Smother RTÉ One, Sunday, 9.30pm

Rules of the Game

BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Outlier

Channel 4, Sunday, 10.55pm

An Cósta Thiar

TG4, Wednesday, 8.30pm

Iontais na bhFarraigí Ceilteacha

TG4, Wednesday, 9.30pm

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, Sunday, 6.30pm

A second season of Smother was confirmed even before the first one had ended.

That gamble could easily have backfired if the mystery of who pushed Denis off a cliff in Co Clare after a party and left him to die hadn’t maintained viewers’ interest to the end.

Happily, the solution was satisfying enough to leave the door tantalisingly ajar for more intrigue. This time it’s arrived in the shape of Finn, who turns up from Manchester a year later to announce he’s Denis’s son.

This all happens right after Denis’s bereaved wife, played by Dervla Kirwan, tells her three daughters: “We can’t undo the lies we had to tell, girls, that’s just the way it is, but what we can do is promise from now on to tell each other the truth, only the truth.”

That’s what they call dramatic irony. There are more secrets in the Ahern family closet than the file room at Special Branch.

There was a bit of catching up to do to remember who everyone is and what they’re about, but the background exposition was deftly handled. In many ways, Finn’s arrival is even more intriguing than Denis’s death. Murders are 10 a penny on TV right now.

Finn is instead a classic disrupter, who’s already rousing suspicion and pitting the family against each other deliciously.

For what it’s worth, I think he’s probably just impersonating the real Finn to find out the truth of what happened last year. But I’m already looking forward to being proved wrong. That’s a good sign.

That every new TV drama must now by law begin with the discovery of a dead body was confirmed by Rules of the Game.

The credits were barely over before police were gathered round Victim No 1, who had apparently leapt to their untimely death from the second floor of a swanky office building, though without leaving any prints on the railing above. Quite the rookie error from the killer. Has he never seen a prime-time thriller?

This was Maxine Peake’s second major TV role this year, though 2022 is only two weeks old. Her character was thoroughly awful and superficial, but then so was everyone else. It’s a shame they couldn’t all be bumped off.

It’s the sort of show where a man grabs a woman in a chokehold, she slaps him across the cheek, and next moment they’re enthusiastically making the beast with two backs on her desk.

The script was risible, the acting woeful. Is it meant to be funny? I couldn’t tell and didn’t care.

Much more appealing fare is the latest Nordic noir offering from Walter Presents on Channel 4.

Outlier is set in the far, far north of Norway, where a young woman has been found dead. Criminal psychologist Maja, who’s from the area but now lives in London, believes a serial killer is to blame, and returns home to annoy everyone with her condescending big city ways.

Maja is, of course, right, but that doesn’t make her any less irritating as she delivers yet another lecture on the shortcomings of a patriarchal society. Mercifully, it doesn’t get too much in the way of the narrative, which keeps your interest piqued even if it never becomes wholly addictive.

Still, does every drama have to be about murder these days? There must be other tales to tell.

The best programmes of the week were, as so often, on TG4.

An Cósta Thiar takes broadcaster Áine ní Bhreisleáin on a journey along the west coast from Donegal to Kerry, meeting people along the way whose lives are shaped by the sea. She’s an engaging presence, and the scenery is, needless to say, spectacular.

The gentle, benevolent appeal of such programmes was summed up by fisherman Eamonn Joe Neidí Mac Ruairí, who observed on his boat: “You forget all your problems at home and the outside world out here.” The same goes for those watching at home. It’s easy to overlook the wonders on your own doorstep.

Iontais na bhFarraigí Ceilteacha is programme making on an even grander scale. The series, which explores the wildlife along the shores of Ireland’s southeast and the Welsh coast, was filmed over two years, on land and underwater, by some of the filmmakers behind Blue Planet, and there aren’t enough superlatives to describe how compelling it is.

The first episode was worth the licence fee alone. It’s hard to believe the struggle of one weirdlooking fish to reach the water before drying up, or one wee guillemot chick to escape the hungry beaks of ravens on the Saltee Islands, could be so gripping.

The harsh beauty of life on these coastlines has rarely been captured so magnificently, and naturalist Eoin Warner makes the perfect guide. The team behind it deserve every award going.

Finally, what is there to say about Dancing with the Stars, now back for a fifth season after an enforced Covid break?

I wouldn’t mind if I never saw another American Smooth in my life, but only a snob would be sniffy about a show that remains as slick and entertaining, and popular, as ever. It does what it says on the tin.

I just couldn’t help feeling that stand-up comedian Neil Delamere was being that teensy bit too honest when asked by host Jennifer Zamparelli “what the hell” he was doing there.

“There’s not a lot of work on at the moment, Jenny,” he quipped. Many a true word is said in jest.