Television reviews: Home improvements of the societal kind are far more engaging

Room to Improve, back for an incredible 13th series, always follows the same classic three-act structure.

As architect Dermot Bannon put it at the start of this season’s first episode: “Marc and Lisa need a new home… their requirements are very specific but their budget is limited… eventually someone will have to compromise – but who?” And that was all within the first 21 seconds. The next 59 minutes simply played out these steps according to the usual template. Every episode’s the same, and that’s OK. It is what it is.

But something felt a bit off about this instalment. Marc and Lisa Daly’s budget may have been limited in the sense that all budgets are by definition; but they did start out with €300,000 to spend, and, within minutes, that had already gone up by another third.

That’s one of the highest budgets in the show’s history. The Dalys were also building a whole house, in Grand Designs fashion.

When Room to Improve began in 2007, people were just looking to, well, improve their homes. It was far more relatable. The very first episode featured a young woman and her eight-year-old daughter, who had €20,000 to spend on remodelling the downstairs of their modest two-bedroomed home in Killiney, Co Dublin.

The budgets are not the only things which have been inflated in the intervening years. When it began, Room to Improve was just 30 minutes long. That felt about right. Now it’s ballooned into an hour, which necessitates making even bigger mountains out of every molehill to up the drama.

Sometimes viewers just want to see someone they can root for get a nice new conservatory.

The second episode of the new series of Home of the Year – which pits three houses around the country against each other every week, with one going forward to the grand final in a bid to be crowned Ireland’s “best” house, whatever that means – featured the usual trio of flamboyant, slightly self-satisfied exhibits.

And that was just the judges.

Soon, under the command of “design legend Hugh Wallace,” they were passing verdicts on strangers’ homes for not looking the way they would’ve done had the three of them been in charge of doing them up – somewhat defeating the show’s stated purpose, which is to celebrate individual creativity.

“This room could have done without these cushions,” one of them declared in the renovated 1970s house in Co Galway. “There are lots of finicky bits and pieces that really don’t belong in this space,” another agreed, before moving on to a 1920s house in Belfast which fell equally short of (some of) their high standards. “I just question these shutters,” the verdict came. “Are they really necessary here?”

Bear with me here, but maybe the people who live there just, you know, like all these things?

As it happened, the house with the unnecessary shutters made it to the next round thanks to a perfect 10 score from Hugh; but who knows what the three of them will be demanding next week? Suffice to say you’d lock the door if you ever saw them coming, for fear of being found wanting.

Last year’s census up north prompted Stephen Nolan, arguably Northern Ireland’s most successful broadcaster ever, to start delving into his own roots.

Ulster-Scots, My Family & Me most resembled an episode of the celebrity genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are? The difference is that Stephen didn’t wait for the producers to come to him with their research; he rang the Public Records Office in Belfast and got them digging right away.

The programme was full of Nolan’s trademark warmth and wit, as when he discovered that his father had once received a £3 fine for taking a bike without permission. “My dad stole a bike?” he exclaimed. “He never told me that.”

He soon learned about his great grandfather, an Orangeman who fought in the Boer War and First World War, which prompted another self-deprecating quip: “He’d be disappointed in me, wouldn’t he? Neither soldiering or an Orangeman or anything like it.”

The trail in turn led to ancestors who were struggling Presbyterian farming stock in Co Antrim, and others who ended up in the workhouse. Nolan was only too aware of the vast difference between their lives and his, but their work ethic survives in his constant search for new ways to engage with people’s lives and identities in Northern Ireland. It’s this which makes him so uniquely cherished as a broadcaster.

Vincent Hanley was one of Ireland’s biggest radio and TV stars in the 1970s and 1980s, first with RTÉ, then on London’s Capital Radio, and subsequently moving to New York where he presented the pop programme MT-USA.

What no one knew at home was Hanley was suffering from an Aids-related illness which would eventually take his life in 1987 at the tragically young age of 33.

Broadcaster and gay activist Bill Hughes, who was Hanley’s friend and producer, told the story of this one man’s life and death in Sex, Lies and Videotapes; but it was also an angry and yet lyrical testament to all the other lives “snuffed out at home and abroad” due to Ireland’s persecution of gay people at the time.

“The Ireland that Vincent left behind in 1987 was a different planet,” as Hughes put it.

That went for MT-USA too, which looked rather clumsy and quaint in retrospect. It wasn’t so long ago really, but it illustrated how much and how quickly the world has changed for the better.