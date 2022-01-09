Television reviews: Drama is no match for the awful poignancy of real-life tragedies

The Tourist BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Four Lives

BBC One, Monday-Wednesday, 9pm

Anne

UTV, Sunday-Wednesday, 9pm

Donie O’Sullivan: Capitol Man

RTÉ One, Tuesday, 9.30pm

BBC’s new high-profile drama, The Tourist, began spectacularly with a sweeping panoramic shot of the Australian Outback. Jamie Dornan, known only as ‘The Man’, is driving alone through that vast emptiness when, in his rear-view mirror, a truck appears.

A tense cat and mouse game ensues, which ends with the truck shunting him off the road. The Man wakes in hospital with no memory of who he is, no identity papers, and no idea what he was doing in the middle of nowhere.

As a beginning, it couldn’t have been stronger. It felt more like a movie than a TV drama. Indeed, you might suspect it had been constructed entirely from bits and pieces of other films, from Duel to The Bourne Identity to North by Northwest.

The difference with those stories is they were all told in around two hours or less, whereas this is six hour-long episodes. It means the story has to be padded out with extraneous, quirky characters, like the ballroom dancing, secret eating, small-town Aussie policewoman (herself straight out of Fargo), rather than staying with Dornan throughout, which reduced the tension considerably.

His storyline is thrilling, but the subplots do threaten to drag the whole thing down.

Four Lives was a three-part docudrama about the police investigation – or the shocking lack of one – into the deaths of four young men in London in 2014 and 2015. All were victims of the rapist and serial killer Stephen Port, but police failed to spot glaringly obvious connections between the deaths – partly, the men’s families believe, because of institutional homophobia.

A damning review of the Metropolitan Police’s conduct in the case only concluded last month, so the drama couldn’t have been timelier. It concentrated on the families’ search for justice, rather than lurid recreations of the crimes, which was a relief. It was a solid, worthwhile piece of work.

The main point of interest, though, was that Port was played by Stephen Merchant, who’s best known as a comic actor and writer since co-creating The Office with Ricky Gervais.

Merchant’s performance was certainly chilling, but the novelty of the casting risked skewing the whole drama. There is a trend now for comedians to play real-life monsters – see Steve Coogan’s upcoming turn as Jimmy Savile – but the viewer is constantly reminded of the performance rather than the events, which feels self-indulgent.

The piece ended with camcorder footage of the first victim’s actual mother receiving her son’s posthumous college diploma. Those few seconds were more poignant than anything on screen in the preceding three hours.

ITV also launched the year with a new docudrama. Anne was about Anne Williams, whose 15-year-old son Kevin was one of 97 Liverpool fans killed in the Hillsborough disaster on April 15, 1989.

The first episode was set mainly on that awful day as Anne, portrayed by Maxine Peake, reluctantly agreed to allow him to go to his first away match. When he doesn’t come home, she and her husband head to the scene of the disaster to look for him.

It was harrowing to watch, not least the scene where they are led into a room to look at Polaroid pictures of the dead to see if their son is among them, and there he is on the wall – No 51.

Peake’s performance was an extraordinary, searing portrayal of grief. She immersed herself completely in the character.

What followed, disappointingly, suffered from the perennial problem of all docudrama.

Within minutes, weeks had passed, then months, then a year. There was a lot to get in, as Anne started a decades-long legal and medical fight to find out “why my boy died at a game of football”.

That took a toll on her family life, which was hinted at here, but the camera discreetly backed away from such intimate moments, for obvious reasons of decency.

The strength of drama is that it puts lives under the microscope, unsparingly. Instead we were left, increasingly, with a series of public events being faithfully recreated by famous faces.

Like Four Lives, it ended with pictures of the real Anne, who died of cancer in 2013, and her son reading a comic as a child. Reality truly is heartbreaking.

On January 6 last year, supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington to protest at the election of Joe Biden as US President.

In Ireland, the greatest interest on the night seemed to be in the fact that the coverage on CNN was fronted by a Kerryman, Donie O’Sullivan, doing his first ever live news report. Twitter went silly over him, as Twitter is apt to do.

People wanted to know if Donie was single, or missed Tayto crisps. There was an appearance on The Late Late Show.

Now, one year on, along comes Donie O’Sullivan: Capitol Man, which treated the man himself to the full celebrity treatment.

Donie and his family seem like lovely people, but this whole programme was an embarrassment to journalism. He’s a working reporter, not an X Factor contestant.

It was made by Straywave Media, previously best known for those classics of public service broadcasting, Dublin Housewives and Young, Dumb and Living Off Mum. “Supported by your licence fee” said the message at the end, as if that was meant to make anyone feel better for paying it.

Suffice to say nominations for the award of Cringiest Documentary of 2022 have already closed.