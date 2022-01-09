| 2.4°C Dublin

Television reviews: Drama is no match for the awful poignancy of real-life tragedies

Jamie Dornan in 'The Tourist'. Photo: Ian Routledge Expand
Documentary examining the meteoric rise of Donie O'Sullivan Expand

Eilis O'Hanlon

The Tourist BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Four Lives
BBC One, Monday-Wednesday, 9pm

