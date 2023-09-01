Takeshi’s Castle review: the show that made Ireland’s Fittest Family possible is back

Prime Video’s reboot is billed as hangover television, but anyone worse for wear may be better tuning into Miss Marple

The opening trial on Takeshi's Castle looked just like Ireland’s Fittest Family: a ramp that had to be run up.

Hangover television used to be quite a thing and Takeshi’s Castle (Prime Video) was in at the start.

Back in the ’80s, all television was potentially hangover television and extracts from Takeshi’s Castle were shown on the Clive James programmes. James added a supercilious Australian commentary to images of Japanese people taking part in the weird game show.

They screamed, they cried, they fell in water many times. I think that maybe sometimes they had buckets of insects thrown over them. Clive droned on about how weird foreigners were, which was good coming from him; he’d made a career out of being an Australian out and about in the UK (also, he was a nice writer).

Anyway, no one came out of that well. Apparently, it says on the voiceover here, Takeshi’s Castle was cancelled in its home country for being too extreme. But Takeshi’s Castle had the last laugh because it is the mother of generations of television humiliations, from It’s A Knockout to I’m a Celebrity’s bushtucker trials to Jackass to Squid Game and, I would argue, to Ireland’s Fittest Family.

After limping along outside Japan in heavily edited versions in recent years, now Takeshi’s Castle has been reassembled, given a modern voiceover from comedians Tom Davis and Romesh Ranganathan — both very good — and launched itself as a new series.

The funny thing is that the opening trial looked just like Ireland’s Fittest Family: a ramp that had to be run up. Hordes of people of varying ages tried to scale it while being pounded by water from hoses, then slid back down again. A nice strong man called Mr Sasuke helped a couple of women in their ascent.

Tom Davis and Romesh Ranganathan, who are providing the voiceover for Takeshi’s Castle. Photo via Prime

Some of the men wore nothing but helmets, their shoes and thongs. Tom and Romesh referred to these tiny garments as loincloths, but a loincloth surely has fabric at the back. There was no fabric at the back here and Romesh began to beg for camera views of contestants from the rear.

Ninety-three people moved on to Round 2, which was called Stepping Stones. About half of the stepping stones were traps, collapsing under the weight of each competitor.

On the sidelines sat DJ Koo, a man of uncertain age wearing a platinum wig which sparked viewers’ own epic struggle not to be reminded of another DJ with bright blond hair. This was not helped by the fact that DJ Koo was surrounded by very young women in bikinis. Or maybe that was in Round 3, it’s all a bit of a blur.

Tom made a great deal about this being hangover television: “Drag your duvet into the lounge.” But surely this display of unequal competition and communal glee is far too stressful for those with hangovers; they’d be much better off with Miss Marple.

And I don’t really understand how this latest iteration of Europeans commenting on another culture’s entertainment is any less uncomfortable than Clive James was when he was talking about Takeshi’s Castle all those years ago. Surely today’s ironic attitude will date in its turn.

Why not just slap on the subtitles and leave the hungover to sort it out themselves?