‘Succession’ was just ‘The Godfather’ in disguise

An amoral American dynasty, a terrifying patriarch, back-stabbing siblings losing their souls in the pursuit of power… Sound familiar? This article contains spoilers for the final episode of ‘Succession’.

At the end of the final episode of Succession, Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy walks dazed and defeated through a park, having been thwarted in the only ambition he has had in life: to become the CEO of his father Logan’s company Waystar Royco and, in doing so, prove he is fit and worthy to be his successor.