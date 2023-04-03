Succession season 4, episode 2 – what we learned: awkward screen tests, killer karaoke and a messy divorce

An audition goes awry, a wedding rehearsal goes even worse and the Roys have the least enjoyable karaoke session of all time

We’re in the trenches now. Television’s tastiest satire continues to astound in its final run, and this week’s instalment had it all. Here’s what we learned from the second episode, titled ‘Rehearsal’.

Logan’s ‘assistant’ wants a job at ATN

We all know what’s going on between Logan (Brian Cox) and his executive assistant Kerry (Zoe Winters). Succession has yet to explicitly confirm the Kerry-Lo romance, but everyone is talking about it. Does Logan care? He does not. But now he has a problem. Kerry has her eye on an anchor position at Logan’s Fox-like news network, ATN.

Her screen test, however, is an unmitigated shambles and Logan’s minions are afraid to tell him the truth: that Kerry is an awful newsreader and she shouldn’t be on television.

Eventually, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) agrees to take the heat. He stumblingly informs Kerry that her audition tape was poorly received by a focus group. “If this focus group isn’t real,” says Kerry, “I’m gonna take you apart like a human string cheese.”

There is no such thing as too much money

The GoJo takeover is imminent and some Waystar RoyCo board members are beginning to wonder if Logan should try to squeeze another $100m out of future chief executive Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). There are no secrets in this world and, somehow, Matsson gets wind of what’s happening. He also knows about Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) bid for Pierce Global Media, and that they need all the money they can get from dad’s deal. You can see where this is going. “Don’t push me,” Matsson tells Kendall over FaceTime. Obviously, they are going to push him.

The Shiv and Tom divorce drama is heating up

Tom has been reading the Logan Roy playbook. It seems he has already met or retained every hotshot divorce lawyer in New York. That now means that all the best ones are “conflicted out”, and poor Shiv is snookered. Tom says he’s only trying to protect himself, but Shiv knows the truth. “You wanna be my dad’s little bitch boy,” she says. “Why don’t you deliver him a message? Tell him to f**k off and stay out of my life.”

The Connor and Willa partnership is on the ropes

Will Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) make it to the church? On the eve of the couple’s wedding, a drunken Willa stages an emotional walkout at the big rehearsal dinner. We don’t get to see this exact moment, but we do get to watch the messy aftermath in which sad sack Connor manipulates his horrible half-siblings into hanging out with him. He then spends most of the night cyberstalking Willa on his phone, and eventually returns home to find his fiancée waiting for him in bed. Toxic stuff, and the Connor-Willa romance is headed for disaster. But Ruck and Lupe are playing a blinder.

Logan is reinventing ATN

Matsson does not want Logan’s crummy current affairs operation. Logan, however, is determined to stay in the game by rebooting and rebranding America’s nastiest and noisiest news service. So, the bulldog billionaire swings by ATN towers for a rousing speech delivered atop a wobbly stack of papers. “This is not the end,” he declares, “I’m gonna build something better, something faster, lighter, meaner, wilder and I’m gonna do it from in here, with you lot! You’re f**king pirates!” The speech works. Things are about to get wild.

Logan does not do karaoke

Logan, knowing fully well that his GoJo deal is being tampered with, tracks down his children in a downtown karaoke bar and warns them about interfering with Matsson. He also apologises for what happened in Italy in season three. Alas, unlucky Logan soon realises that the family bond is broken and there is nothing he can do to stop Shiv, Roman and Kendall from screwing up the takeover. Thus, he resorts to his custom setting. “Jesus, you’re such f**king dopes”, he tells them. “You are not serious figures. I love you, but you are not serious people.” He may be right.

Roman crosses over to the dark side

We saw this coming. First, Roman texted his dad to wish him a happy birthday. Eventually, Logan’s youngest shows up in his apartment for a surprise midnight meeting. There is, says Logan, a Night of the Long Knives coming, and he needs a “firebreather” to join him at ATN. That firebreather, apparently, is Roman. And whaddaya know? The kid looks interested. Game on.

Our big prediction

It’s not just Greg that needs to worry about what Kerry does next. Logan would do well not to annoy and/or cross his trusted adviser. She might not have a future as a news anchor, but we suspect she may yet play an important role in someone’s downfall.

The best insult

When Tom asks Greg to describe Logan’s behaviour at the ATN offices. “He’s just moseying, terrifyingly moseying,” says Greg. “He’s wearing sunglasses inside — he looks like if Santa Claus was a hitman.” A spot-on description.