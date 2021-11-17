Success of hit show Succession and its razor sharp dialogue proves it is good to talk

IN the beginning was the word. The word counted for an awful lot during the so-called Golden Age of American television in the 1950s.

When it came to making movies, producers and directors reigned supreme, while writers were considered a lower form of life, interchangeable and even disposable.

Television, though, was very much a writer’s medium from the beginning. The script was the foundation of everything.

One of the most famous American TV plays, 1954’s Twelve Angry Men, written by Reginald Rose, was all about words, words, words.

It was 60 minutes of nothing but men – 12 jurors in the trial of a teenager charged with murder – talking in a room.

When it was expanded into a feature film three years later under the slightly tweaked title 12 Angry Men, the director, the brilliant and prolific Sidney Lumet, who had no truck with the auteur theory, knew better than to try to fix what wasn’t broken.

The camerawork was more fluid and dramatic, the budget bigger and the cast, led by Henry Fonda, starrier, but it was still all about words, words, words.

Aside from a brief shot of the accused at the very start and a short exchange between two jurors on the courtroom steps at the very end, it was confined to a single set.

It was still men talking in a room – only this time for 30 minutes longer than before.

American television changed rapidly in the 1960s, however. Cowboy shows, detective dramas and sub-James Bond spy thrillers proliferated.

Film replaced videotape (except in sitcoms, talk shows, game shows and variety shows), colour replaced black and white, and visual spectacle began to edge out intelligent and literate writing. It got even worse in the 1970s.

Things were different in Britain. The majority of dramas remained studio-bound and continued to be shot on videotape well into the 1980s.

British broadcasters didn’t have the lavish production resources of the Americans.

In a way, this was a blessing in disguise. Without fancy locations or flashy special effects to fall back on, the script was required to do a lot of the heavy lifting.

The likes of Dennis Potter, Nigel Kneale, Jack Rosenthal, James Mitchell and Alan Bleasdale – all writers who favoured writing for the small screen over anything else – were given the freedom to experiment and innovate.

British dramas of the time tended to be more dialogue-heavy than American ones.

In recent years, describing a TV drama as ‘talky’ was usually intended as an insult. It’s often used as a euphemism for boring or slow-moving.

Who wants to watch an hour of characters standing in a room talking when you could be enjoying the sex, violence and dragons on Game of Thrones or, better still, tooling around on TikTok?

As the success of the brilliant Succession proves, quite a lot of people, actually. It’s the talkiest series to hit television since Mad Men ended six years ago.

Succession has all the big-budget prestige TV trappings you’d expect from a comedy-drama about the rich and utterly shameless.

Massive shiny black cars. Private jets and helicopters. Lavish yachts. Luxury resorts. Exotic locations. Private islands owned by swaggering billionaires.

Subtract all those from the equation, however, and 90pc of the series consists of people talking in rooms – plotting, scheming, manipulating and trying to take one another down, using a weapon every bit as lethal as a big gun: dialogue that’s as sharp as razor wire.

They might be cavernous boardrooms or hotel bedrooms half the size of a football pitch, but they’re still rooms.

Ignore the luxury items and there are entire episodes of Succession that could be presented on stage just as effectively.

When you think about it, we see very little of the media empire that mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is desperately trying to keep out of the hands of others (mainly his horrible offspring) in operation.

Everything that goes on is behind the curtain.

Can it be a coincidence that Succession’s creator, showrunner and lead writer Jesse Armstrong, who co-created Peep Show and Fresh Meat, hails from England, a country with a rich history of TV comedy built on verbal dexterity?

Succession, which is produced by HBO, might well be the best English comedy that American television has ever made.