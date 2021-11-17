| 9.4°C Dublin

Success of hit show Succession and its razor sharp dialogue proves it is good to talk

Pat Stacey

Succession&rsquo;s Logan Roy (Brian Cox), who&rsquo;s fighting to keep his empire out of the hands of others — not least his horrible children Expand

IN the beginning was the word. The word counted for an awful lot during the so-called Golden Age of American television in the 1950s.

When it came to making movies, producers and directors reigned supreme, while writers were considered a lower form of life, interchangeable and even disposable.

