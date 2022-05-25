Stranger Things 4 review: Flagship series falls victim to Netflix bloat

Stranger Things (Netflix) started out in 2016 as a modest series, steeped in genuine love for the sci-fi and horror movies of the 1980s.

It tells the tale of four nerdy Dungeons & Dragons-loving boys and a mysterious girl with awesome telepathic and psychokinetic powers who have to save their town of Hawkins, Indiana and its people from a monster.

Now the series itself has become a monster. Season four of the streamer’s most important franchise is a behemoth: almost twice the length of the previous ones and chopped into two chunks, five weeks apart.

Of the seven episodes arriving on Friday, only one comes in at an hour; five are between 74 and 78 minutes, and the seventh is a feature-length hour and 38 minutes.

The season will wrap up on July 1 with two jumbo-sized episodes, the second of which reportedly runs for two hours and 20 minutes.

And don’t forget, there’s still one more season to come before it’s all over.

So, Stranger Things 4 is bigger, bolder, costlier (the budget was increased to $30m/€27m per episode), more extravagant and . . . better? Well, no, not really.

It’s just that there’s an awful lot more of it, which isn’t automatically a good thing.

It’s still tremendous fun and the best time you’ll have on Netflix. Frankly, though, you regularly feel the drag.

It’s been three years since the third season – something that’s evident in the way some of the cast are now looking too old to play characters in their mid-teens.

In screen time, however, only a year has passed since the epic Battle of Starcourt. The old gang are splintered and scattered.

The Byers family – Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), publicly going by the name Jane Hopper, have moved to California.

Joyce has a job selling encyclopaedias over the phone. Jonathan spends all his time getting baked with new stoner dude buddy Argyle (Eduardo Franco).

Eleven, her powers having deserted her at the end of season three, is being bullied at high-school by the queen b**ch and her giggling acolytes – a plot point that creators the Duffer brothers spend far too much time on.

Eleven pretends in her letters to Mike (Finn Wolf- hard) that everything is hunky dory.

Will, who goes to the same school, is fed up with Eleven’s lies and irked that Mike, his best friend, never gets in touch with him and seems to have forgotten he exists.

Things aren’t exactly rosy back in Hawkins, either. Mike and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are carrying on as they always have, but Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) has backed away from them.

Fed up with being a bullied dweeb, he has joined the high-school basketball team in a desperate attempt to find acceptance from the jocks.

This hasn’t gone down well with now ex-girlfriend Max (Sadie Sink), who’s still suffering greatly from the trauma of seeing her half-brother killed by the Mind Flayer.

But if they’ve lost Lucas, they’ve found a new D&D pal: the self-confessed school “freak” Eddie Munson, a fun addition to the cast, exuberantly played by Joseph Quinn, who turns out to be more than just the comic relief he appears at first.

Steve (Joe Keery) – who’s realising he still has a thing for former girlfriend Nancy (Natalia Dyer) – and Robin (Maya Hawke) are working at the video rental store and Steve’s sparky, sarky bromance with Dustin remains a highlight.

We’ve known since the post-credits sequence at the end of season three that Hopper (David Harbour) is still alive – and so, finally, does Joyce. The long, grim scenes of his ordeal in a Russian prison camp slow everything down and give Harbour no chance to shine.

There are compensations: the pop culture of the 1980s is as richly captured as ever and there’s a nightmarish new monster from the Upside Down called the Vecna, which preys on guilt-ridden minds and dispatches its victims in yucky fashion (snapped limbs, sucked-out eyeballs).

As Stranger Things 4 pinballs between Hawkins, California, the Soviet Union and Alaska (it’s tied up with a bid to spring Hopper), it feels both overstuffed and slackly paced at the same time

The Duffer brothers had three years and a tonne of money to play around with.

A tighter budget might have made for a tighter fourth season.