| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stranger Things 4 review: Flagship series falls victim to Netflix bloat

In season 4 of Stranger Things, Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) has lost her telepathic and psychokinetic powers and is now being bullied at school Expand

Close

In season 4 of Stranger Things, Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) has lost her telepathic and psychokinetic powers and is now being bullied at school

In season 4 of Stranger Things, Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) has lost her telepathic and psychokinetic powers and is now being bullied at school

In season 4 of Stranger Things, Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) has lost her telepathic and psychokinetic powers and is now being bullied at school

Pat Stacey

Stranger Things (Netflix) started out in 2016 as a modest series, steeped in genuine love for the sci-fi and horror movies of the 1980s.

It tells the tale of four nerdy Dungeons & Dragons-loving boys and a mysterious girl with awesome telepathic and psychokinetic powers who have to save their town of Hawkins, Indiana and its people from a monster.

Most Watched

Privacy