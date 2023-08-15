Story of Guildford Four’s long struggle still has the power to shock

In the Name of Gerry Conlon on RTÉ gave an extraordinary insight into the quest for justice for those wrongly convicted of the 1974 pub bombings

Gerry Conlon: “All I could hear was my father’s voice saying, ‘They put in through the back door. You go out the front door and tell the world what they did to us’.”

You think you know a story. You think you’re sick of a story. Then you are told the story again, with more distance and also with more detail — and you’re hooked. In the Name of Gerry Conlon (RTÉ 1) told a complicated story very well. And God knows it was very complicated — three sets of innocent Irish people, most of them part of the working class in Britain, were wrongly convicted of appalling crimes. It was a long struggle before they started to get released from jail.

Gerry Conlon was in jail for 15 years. It was sad to hear him say, after his dramatic release, that he worried that he could never be happy again. Many ex-prisoners must feel the same. But most ex-prisoners don’t come striding out of the Courts of Appeal, roaring vengeance — justifiably — in the eye of a media storm. What a moment that was in 1989, when the Guildford Four, of which Conlon was the most conspicuous and articulate member, had their second appeal over their convictions for the 1974 pub bombings upheld.

When this verdict was announced, the court personnel tried to put Conlon back down into the cells. They said they would get him a taxi. He remembered that moment: “All I could hear was my father’s voice saying, ‘They put in through the back door. You go out the front door and tell the world what they did to us’.”

Giuseppe Conlon seems to have been, in his son’s telling, almost unbelievably wise. When he was dying in custody – himself one of the 'Maguire Seven' erroneously convicted on explosives charges – he told Gerry that his death would break open their case. Giuseppe was 56 when he died.

However, one wonders about the effect of all that post-trial publicity. Alastair Logan, the solicitor for fellow Guildford Four members Patrick Armstrong and Carole Richardson, had arranged that the two of them to leave the court by the back door. And, according to Logan, both received psychiatric support as soon as they were released.

Logan was particularly admiring of Richardson – Armstrong’s English girlfriend, who was all of 17 when they were arrested – who went on to qualify as a pharmacist and to raise a very successful daughter before dying of cancer in 2012, at the age of 55. Premature death stalked this story, and not just for the victims of the Provisional IRA bombings.

There are several generations for which this sorry, sorry saga will be new and for them the programme will have been shocking. However, even for those of us who observed it the first time round, this was a fascinating story told, extraordinarily, by an Italian, Lorenzo Moscia. He obtained the final interview with Gerry Conlon before he died in 2014, aged 60.

Conlon was always a good talker. There was clever use of the TV interviews he had given as a young man.

One of the interesting things about the pre-Guildford Conlon was that, in his native Belfast, he had shoplifted his way through the Troubles. He was deeply unpopular not only, presumably, with the RUC but also with the IRA. “They almost kneecapped you…” said the polite interviewer. “On several occasions,” replied Conlon, almost calmly.

But he was never calm; how could he be?

Strangely, there was no reference in the version I saw to the film In the Name of the Father.

Something else that was not mentioned was the Irish government’s attitude, or lack of attitude, to the wrongful convictions of the Guildford Four, the Maguire Seven and the Birmingham Six. I would have liked to have heard Conlon on that one.

The IRA didn’t rush to help them either. The brutal bombings had in fact been carried out by the men who were captured in August 1975 at the Balcombe Street siege in London. This was the IRA’s most successful and ruthless unit that had ever worked in Britain. When they were captured, their bomb maker, Martin O’Connell, asked to see Alastair Logan and told him that it was the Balcombe Street gang who had perpetrated all the bombings for which the solicitor’s clients were serving so much time.

But one man, Ronnie McCartney, who claims to have been an IRA man close to the Balcombe Street gang, remembered saying to them, long before their arrest, that maybe they should claim responsibility for the bombings, in order to help the innocent men. He says he was told: “They arrested them so they won’t be looking for us.”

The reaction of the British authorities to O’Connell’s confession was shocking. The Guildford Four were not released until 1989.

Poor Gerry Conlon, was all you could say. You could not say that it would never happen here, or that it hasn’t happened here. It remains the grimmest and dirtiest of stories.