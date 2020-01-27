After 179 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four feature films, ending with the lukewarm Star Trek: Nemesis in 2002, Jean-Luc Picard is boldly going where no starship captain has gone before: into a starring vehicle bearing his own name. It’s Star Trek, Jim, but not as we know it.

Star Trek: Picard review: 'Very much Star Trek as we know it, thanks to the commanding presence of Patrick Stewart'

Yet Star Trek: Picard, unfolding in 10 weekly episodes (a further batch of 10 has already been confirmed), is very much Star Trek as we know it, thanks to the commanding presence of Patrick Stewart.

Having him back in the role after 18 years is a thrilll, particularly since the actor had long resisted overtures to return.

Apparently, what persuaded him to change his mind was the promise that the series would do something new, rather than just being an empty exercise in nostalgia, and – although set in 2399, 20 years after the events of the final film – have something to say about the current state of the world. It delivers on both counts.

Star Trek Picard

The series’ creators, who include old Star Trek hand Alex Kurtzman and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon, a long-time fan, hit the sweet spot between providing just enough fan service callbacks to please Trekkies and appealing to viewers who may be coming cold to the entire franchise.

The original 1960s series and The Next Generation presented an optimistic view of a future as one where mankind had overcome its destructive, warlike tendencies.

Starfleet, the unifying force, was committed to exploration, not extermination – even if some of the alien races they shared the universe with weren’t quite as peaceable. In the final year of the 24th century, however, that idealism has curdled.

As we catch up with the retired Admiral Picard, he’s tending his vineyard in France with the help of a pair of Romulan housekeepers called Zhaban and Laris (Jamie McShane and Irish actress Orla Brady) and his faithful dog Number One (a pit bull).

Jean-Luc is a troubled man. His old friend and comrade Data (Brent Spiner, a little fuller of face behind the make-up and contact lenses), who sacrificed his own life to save Picard’s at the end of Nemesis, turns up in his dreams, playing chess, just as the two of them did in the old days, and painting a picture that will have great significance later in the episode.

He’s also haunted by what happened after a supernova destroyed the Romulans’ home planet years before. Instead of rescuing the Romulans, as it had promised to, Starfleet withdrew and abandoned them.

“It slunk away from its duties,” says Picard, who resigned from Starfleet because “it was no longer Starfleet”.

Picard angrily relates all this to a contentious visiting television interviewer, which is a deft way of providing the necessary background exposition without turning it into a clunky info dump.

When she questions why Starfleet should have cared about an alien race, Picard says there were millions of lives at stake.

“Romulan lives,” she says with a smirk. “No,” snaps Picard. “Lives!”

When Picard thunders, “You’re a stranger to history”, you don’t have to scratch too deep to see the exchange as a deliberate reflection of the crude nationalism, xenophobia, isolationism and ignorance sweeping America and the world.

If the first third of the episode concentrates on showing us a Picard who has fallen into lethargy, the remainder is propulsively dedicated to getting him up, out and into the thick of the action again.

The catalyst is the arrival at his home of a confused young woman called Dahj (Isa Briones), who has a mysterious connection to Picard and some astonishing physical powers neither can understand at first. Watching them piece together the puzzle makes for an exhilarating opener that’s full of surprises, none of which I’m about to give away.

A closing trailer promises much more to come, including the reappearance of several beloved Next Generation faces. Excellent.

Star Trek: Picard (Amazon Prime)

Herald