PHEW! So Kate Fleming is alive after all, having put the loathsome Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) down and out for keeps with two bullets in the chest.

Be honest: did you ever doubt Vicky McClure’s fan favourite would come out of last week’s Mexican standoff cliffhanger intact? I didn’t.

My gut instinct told me Kate wouldn’t die. Then again, my gut instinct also once told me having a takeaway curry after an evening in the pub was a good idea.

For a couple of agonisingly tense minutes, mind you, it looked like writer Jed Mercurio might be toying with us by merely delaying Kate’s death.

Kate dawdling dangerously over putting her gun on the ground and her hands in the air when she and fellow fugitive Jo Davidson (Kelly McDonald) – who was revealed beyond a scrap of doubt last night to be the victim and not the villain – found themselves surrounded by armed police after a car chase was a heart-in-the-mouth highlight in a cracking penultimate episode that was really nothing but highlights.

This was everything you want from a season of Line of Duty as it hits the final stretch. Pace, suspense, switchbacks, cracking dialogue and – finally – what we’ve been waiting weeks for, the big interrogation scene.

It was a true epic, by my estimation the longest so far at a whopping 29 minutes. Yes, I counted every one of them. I also counted the number of times Davidson said “no comment”. For the benefit of the DR, it was 33.

This eventually drew the week’s great Ted-ism: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey, can we just move this thing along before it drives us all around the bend?”

Despite Jo’s frequent stonewalling, some truth spilled out. Her mother committed suicide when Jo was a teenager. Her uncle, Tommy Hunter – who, she was shattered to learn, was also her biological father – had controlled and coerced Jo since she age of 16, just as he’d once controlled and coerced her mother.

Jo was forced into a police career so she could do Tommy’s bidding. Since his death she’d been doing the bidding of others: the network of bent coppers who control a string of OCGs.

Who are they, Ted wanted to know? “No comment.” Who had she believed was her father all this time? “No comment."

Could it be Marcus Thurwell (James Nesbitt, so far seen only in photos), the retired copper living in Spain who has links to the Gail Vella and Lawrence Christopher murder investigations?

The mention of Thurwell’s name made Jo clam up completely. We know, of course, that whoever is giving Jo her orders via an encrypted messaging service is based in Spain.

The interrogation, supervised by the shrapnel-eyed DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin), who’s taken over the running of AC-12, wasn’t so much a battle of wits between Carmichael and Jo as between Carmichael and Ted.

Every time Ted came close to making Jo crack and name names, Carmichael steered the interview away from police corruption and back to the shooting of Pilkington. “Sometimes you don’t lose, son,” a weary Ted told Steve later. “You just run out of time.”

Ted’s despair was compounded during a live video feed from the Spanish cops raiding Thurwell’s home. Two bodies were discovered: Thurwell and his wife. “It’s just another kick in the teeth,” said Ted, defeated. “There’s only so much a man can take.”

If Thurwell really is dead – and we never got a close enough look at the corpse’s face to be sure – it means he was just another link in a very long chain, which in turn means “the fourth man” is closer to home.

It could be Chief Constable Phillip Osbourne (Owen Teale). Or maybe the fourth man is a fourth woman: Carmichael. Everything about her behaviour points to it.

Jo, who made sure her own fingerprints were all over Kate’s gun so Kate wouldn't go down for killing Pilkington, ended up in a cell, being eyeballed by the female prison guard who broke Farida’s wrist the other week and famously poured boiling water over Lindsay Denton’s hands in season two.

Interestingly, this episode would have made a fine, if downbeat, season finale. That there’s one more to come suggests we could be in for the surprise to end all surprises. Call it gut instinct.

