Spice bags, unicorns and Rob Heffernan's elimination - Dancing With The Stars showstopping quarter-final

It was Broadway Week on last night's Dancing with the Stars. More importantly, it was quarter-final week. This is it. We’re almost there. There are just two weeks to go, and some of our contestants can practically smell the finish line (more on that in a bit). So, how did our five favourite dancing celebs do with those big-old Broadway tunes? Rather well, actually…

Rob Heffernan was back in the game there for a while…

“I love a good musical!” declared Rob Heffernan at the top. It was a big week for our Rob. First, his family came to see him. Then – after a triumphant foxtrot to Any Dream Will Do (from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) - he almost knocked poor Emily’s block off with his dreamcoat. “Jaysus, sorry about that!” said Rob. It’s grand, chap. You brought the moves. You brought the joy. The dream came true (for a while, at least). “You’re like our technicolor dreamboat!” said Nicky. Ah, that’s very good, Mr Byrne… Nicky was on fire…

Presenters Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne “I’ve always wanted to be in a musical”, announced co-host, Nicky Byrne (resplendent in another fabulous navy jacket). “I keep trying and they keep turning me down”. Poor Nicky. He says he can’t do Les Misérables (he’s too cheerful). He isn’t fit for Fiddler on the Roof (he’s afraid of heights). But the real kicker? “I couldn’t do South Pacific either, because I’m a northsider”. Oh. Oh, now, that deserves a ten, right there.

Erin McGregor’s tango deserved full marks, too… Erin McGregor and Ryan McShane,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Photo: kobpix Jeepers, that Chicago-themed tango was – as Judge Julian might put it – fan-flippin-tastic. Erin and Ryan danced to the wonderful Cell Block Tango. Everything fell into place. The moves were like nothing we’d seen before. The showmanship – the expertise - was everything you’d expect at this stage of the competition (we sound like Judge Brian now). Julian practically exploded with excitement. The perfect 30 never arrived, but hey, it can’t be too far off. She has it coming. Again, you can see what we did there.

No unicorns were harmed in the making of Julian’s jacket… He told us so. We just had to clarify. Moving on…

Deirdre O’Kane is the queen of improvisation…

Comedienne Deirdre O’Kane and John Edward Nolan,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix Deirdre O’Kane used a sandwich box in place of a hat during rehearsals. A sandwich box, lads. We have nothing to add to that. Maybe next week, someone will wear a salad cup.

The final smells like a take-away snack… Apparently, Deirdre and dance partner John are so close to the final, they can almost smell it. “What does the final smell like?” asked co-host, Amanda Byram. Deirdre’s reply? “It smells like a spice bag!” Again, we’ve nothing to add to that. But, Amanda did say that she’d never had a spice bag before. This sensational confession arrived just moments after Anna Geary – whose Rocky Horror-themed jive was pretty terrific, we might add – admitted that she’d never seen The Rocky Horror Show before this week. That’s right. One of our dancers had never done the time warp before, and one of our hosts has never tried the most popular take-away snack since the battered sausage. What is the world coming to?

Deirdre and John ate a spice bag… No, really. Over in the glitzy chatterbox, a giddy Nicky Byrne handed Deirdre O’Kane a spice bag marked ‘SPICE BAG’. And then they proceeded to eat it. I am not making this up. Two Dancing with the Stars, erm, stars, ate a spice bag. On live television. Dressed in ballroom gear. You don’t get that on the BBC version. We love it.

Jake Carter is going to win this thing… Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne ,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix Jakey Boy transformed into Aladdin tonight for the most spectacular Charleston since time began (or, at least, the best one of this season). Seriously, did you see that trick Jake pulled off with his magic carpet at the end? Wowzers. Judge Brian called it genius. That’s an Aladdin pun. Give it a minute.

The three-minute Swingathon was intense, man… Me nerves. Hairspray’s You Can’t Stop the Beat sound-tracked the most exciting three minutes of our Sunday. We’re talking all five couples, dancing against each other – for the first time – while the judges decided who should remain on the floor. Crikey, it was electrifying. In the end, it was Jake and Karen who held it together. They had the razzle dazzle (cheers, Julian). They had the content. They had the stamina. Did we mention that Jake Carter is going to win this thing? Fabulous work. Just fabulous. The Fantastic Five became the Fab Four…

Rob and Emily left the show after the judges decided to save Erin and Ryan in a particularly tricky dance-off. It was Erin’s third time in the knock-out stages (we’re not entirely sure how that keeps happening). Like we said, we thought poor Rob was back in the game. We were convinced he’d be here for the final. But listen, someone had to go. “It’s been the best experience of my life,” said Rob. Ah, man. Don’t make us cry…

