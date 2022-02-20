Sour streak shows Dermot Bannon’s better suited to styling his own city home

Room to Improve (RTÉ1, Sunday) reached self-indulgent overload back in 2020 with a two-part edition featuring Dermot Bannon doing up his own new family home, a 1930s house in Drumcondra that he’d bought for €850,000.

The prospect of getting a glimpse into Bannon’s home life must have been mouthwatering for all those every loyal Room to Improve fan who has spent countless Sunday nights over the last 14 years happily watching what is, despite the changing faces of the clients and the changing facades of the houses being worked on, effectively the same frayed old shtick over and over again

In the event, Room to Improve: Dermot’s Home was dreary enough to test the patience of an oyster. Bannon got all teary-eyed about his wife and kids at the start, yet they were kept, or perhaps made the choice to stay, out of the picture entirely.

With no on-screen input from his family and no clients to argue with – and the arguments, apparently, are what viewers like about the series – Bannon ended up arguing with himself.

If the so-called special did anything, it showed that when Bannon is left to his own devices with nobody to rein in his wilder flights of architectural fancy, he’s even more self-absorbed, petulant and seemingly divorced from what the rest of us know as reality than usual.

At one point – in a scene that flirted with outright self-parody – the exasperated builder informed Bannon the project had fallen 16 weeks behind schedule. Bannon asked what the reason was. “You,” came the blunt reply.

He was similarly nonplussed when told the budget for the revamp, which he’d set at €350,000, had somehow ballooned to twice that.

One would imagine that the experience would have left Bannon a little chastened and more attuned to the feelings of the people whose cash he’s going to splash.

Keep imagining. As Room to Improve embarked on its 13th season, the first made since the two-parter, it was very much tired old business as usual, with one crucial difference: the shadow of Covid.

Marc and Lisa Daly and their three sons, one of whom, Liam, is autistic, had been living in Lisa’s family home, a 1980s-built semi-detached in Kilmacud adjoined by a large plot of land that functioned as the garden. The couple sold the house in 2018 and planned to build a new one on the plot. Their priorities included a sensory room for Liam.

Work on the project was halted twice by lockdown and finally got up and running again last year. Bannon had “a vision of an unusual design in an otherwise established neighbourhood” that could be brought in for under €367,000. Alas, that was at 2018 prices. By 2021, the cost of building materials had shot up by around 30pc.

This, quantity surveyor Claire Irwin and land builder James McGlynn informed Bannon, meant his crowning glory, a roof made of zinc rather than traditional slates, would have to go.

“It would be a pity, though, wouldn’t it?” Bannon said. “We don’t have the money for it,” Claire insisted. “There are no extras.” Bannon persisted. “It’s not really an extra, though, is it?” he said, giving off a weird passive-aggressive vibe.

Whatever exchange occurred off-camera between the three of them, Bannon accepted the zinc would have to be zonked.

Whenever I watch Room to Improve – which is as rarely as possible, frankly – there always seems to be a tiny hill on which Bannon is prepared to, if not die, then at least stamp his feet. Here it was blue kitchen cupboards he showed the couple in a house in Rathmines. Lisa was unenthusiastic.

“I don’t see it,” she said. “You see, I do,” said Bannon with the faintest hint of irritation.

The cupboard issue wasn’t closed. Bannon went off and had samples made up in various shades of blue and green. “I don’t want a green kitchen and I don’t want a blue kitchen,” said Lisa.

In the end, there was the inevitable compromise. The finished house looked terrific and even came in slightly under budget.

But there was a streak of sourness running through the whole thing. Maybe Bannon should just do a series where he revamps his own home every year. That way he can put in as many blue cupboards as he wants.