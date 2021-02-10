Soulmates turns a good Black Mirror-style idea into a ludicrous revenge tale

EVER think you might have married the wrong person? You love them, of course, but not in the delirious, all-consuming way you imagined you would when the two of you were younger and in the first flush of the romance.

It’s turned into a marriage of comfort and companionship more than passion. Meanwhile, you know your ideal match – your perfect partner, the one you should rightly be spending your life with – has to be out there somewhere, maybe stuck in the same dissatisfying situation with someone else.

Things could be so much different if only the two of you could meet, Wouldn’t it be great if there was a company devoted exclusively to bringing people ideally suited to one another together? Or perhaps it wouldn’t be so great. Perhaps it would be disastrous.

This is the premise of Soulmates (Amazon Prime), made by US broadcaster AMC. It’s a reasonably intriguing concept and one that would be ideally suited – a perfect match, if you will – to an episode of Black Mirror.

This is no accident. Will Bridges, who co-created Soulmates with Brett Goldstein, was a writer on Charlie Brooker’s series. But stretching the idea across a six-part anthology series is a different matter.

The weaknesses of such a narrow field of vision are evident in the first and second episodes of Soulmates, which are the only ones I’ve seen at this point.

Roughly 15 years in the future, a company called Soul Connex has discovered “the soul particle” (the science involved is conveniently skated over) and developed a test that can determine with 100 percent accuracy the person you were most meant to be with.

Great for singletons looking for “The One”; not so great, in the first and better of the two episodes, for the likes of wife and mother Nikki (Succession’s Sarah Snook), whose 10-year marriage to nice, dutiful, dependable and occasionally slightly dull Franklin (Kingsley Ben-Adir, recently seen as Barack Obama in The Comey Rule) has settled into cosy stasis.

Everywhere Nikki looks there are happy, loving couples holding hands, cuddling and smooching. Even her smug older brother Peter (Darren Boyd, one of several British actors affecting decent American accents) has found his perfect wife-for-live. Never mind that they’re constantly arguing over stupid things like who’s had the most sexual partners; because they’re the ideal couple, Peter reasons, they’ll always work things out with no consequences.

Nikki’s neighbour and close friend Jennifer (Dracula’s Dolly Wells, wasted in an undeveloped role) confides that she’s also taken the test, found her soulmate and plans to leave her stable marriage. This goes down about as well as you’d expect with her husband, who tells her he’s taking their kids away.

Nikki has been struggling to keep her own FOMO at bay. She finally gives in and books a test, then pulls out at the last moment. She tells Franklin everything, then says she wants them to stay together and make their marriage work – even though, to the objective observer, it seemed to be working more or less fine as it was.

Unfortunately, Franklin reveals that he, too, took a test on the sly and will be dumping her to start a new life with his true soulmate.

Flash forward a few months and Nikki has also found a new partner. As she prepares to take the kids home after a weekend at their dad’s place, she and Franklin look distinctly unhappy in their shiny new lives. “Is it better this way?” Franklin asks plaintively, the implication being that the two of them were soulmates all along, yet didn’t realise it.

Slight as the episode feels, it’s a masterpiece compared to the second one, which really is feeble.

David Costabile stars as a slightly creepy-looking college lecturer whose apparent soulmate (Sonya Cassidy) has hacked into his private file and tracked him down, much to his discomfort.

It starts out looking like it’s going to explore a few interesting avenues, before turning into a ludicrously over-the-top revenge tale.