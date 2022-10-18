Somewhere Boy review: Secrets and lies abound in a captivating drama

With its modest helping of eight bite-sized episodes lasting from 20 to 24 minutes, Somewhere Boy (Channel 4/All 4), showing in double bills on consecutive nights since Monday and also available as a boxset on All 4, is practically begging viewers to binge-watch it.

Don’t. Resist the temptation to hungrily rush through it and move on to the next thing. Otherwise you’ll only hate yourself in the morning. Do a Nancy Reagan: Just. Say. No.

Something this special, this unusual, this wholly captivating deserves proper attention. Do it in two chunks if you want, but don’t squander one of the most intriguing and well-made series of the year.

It’s a striking piece of television, made all the more remarkable by the fact that its writer, Pete Jackson, is a first-timer. What an assured television debut this is.

There’s the faintest echo of Emma O’Donoghue’s Room in the basic premise of a child being raised in isolation from the outside world, but Somewhere Boy heads in a very different direction

Lewis Gribben plays Danny, an 18-year-old who’s spent almost his entire life inside a remote house in the countryside with his father Steve (Rory Keenan). Danny never even ventures outside the building. Steve has him convinced that he’s protecting him from the “monsters” at large.

Then a tragedy occurs: Steve takes his own life and Danny finds himself pulled from the only home he’s ever really known and into what the rest of us call the real world.

He goes to live with his father’s kind and compassionate sister Sue (Lisa McGrillis) and her family, including her son Aaron (Samuel Bottomly), who’s about the same age as Danny and isn’t pleased about this odd, sheltered new arrival.

“I didn’t know I’d have to share my room with a complete mentalist,” he complains to Sue. We find out pretty early on, though, that Aaron is not what he likes people to think he is.

Behind the bravado and initial hostility he shows to his cousin, he’s shy, insecure and a bit of a misfit outsider himself.

During an excruciating trip to the pub to watch the football with his so-called friends, it becomes obvious, not least to the naive yet surprisingly perceptive Danny, that Aaron doesn’t have any friends. He’s just desperately trying to fit in with the pack.

This will strike a deep chord with anyone who’s raised a shy, sensitive, anxious child, or indeed anyone who was a shy, sensitive, anxious child.

To Danny, the world is an alien place, exhilarating and exciting, baffling and scary all at the same. The most mundane things — traffic lights, motorway bridges, terraced houses — are a source of wonderment and sometimes fear.

Porn, on the other hand, is greeted with bafflement (“Is this what people do?”) quickly followed by curiosity.

We find out about Danny’s life with his father through flashbacks, reaching back to his childhood. The two of them spent their evenings watching Steve’s collection of old black-and-white movies (Casablanca is a favourite, so you certainly can’t fault his taste) and listening to his old jazz and country records.

Every now and then, Steve will venture out to fetch supplies. He makes a great play of putting on a crash helmet and carrying a baseball bat. In one scene, he smears his face with rabbit blood before returning home, to make it look to the pre-teen Danny that he’s tangled with one of the “monsters”.

Why did Steve raise his son this way? Is it over-protectiveness or did he have a breakdown? What happened to Danny’s mother? Who did Steve call from a telephone box just before killing himself? How much does Sue really know about what’s been going on and why?

Somewhere Boy yields up its secrets slowly. That’s not to say it’s slow-moving. The pacing is just perfect. All the performances are great, but especially those of the two young leads. Watching the bond of friendship form between Danny and Aaron is one of the most pleasing elements.

There’s certainly no shortage of elements: thriller, coming-of-age tale, domestic drama, family drama, gothic chiller, even some comedy. It’s probably unclassifiable, but in the best possible way.