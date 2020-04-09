Soap of the week: Coronation St

There's no sophisticated way to express the following observation regarding Steven McDonald, so here it goes... He's a thundering numpty of epic proportions. For example; the man has been married seven times to five different women, ergo, he married two of those women twice... and one of those women is Tracy Barlow.

Given his marital rate, his number of offspring hasn't been as prolific. Up until two years ago, he had one child, courtesy of Tracy. A one night stand with Leanne resulted in Ollie. Lastly, about six months ago, Steve realised he'd fathered a child with Fiona Middleton 20 years ago, hence why Emma has been hanging around. Considering two of his children are relatively new to him (especially as Leanne initially let Nick think he was Ollie's father), Steve's clearly struggling with juggling three kids.

Last night, we saw him leave toddler Oliver with Summer in order to help Emma during a spat with Seb. Leaving aside the fact that Summer is mature for her years, Steve took his eye off the ball: you don't offload a two-year-old on a teenager to go sort your adult child's love life.

Monday's episode will see Steve carrying his son over to the medical centre, before suffering Leanne's understandable wrath. Worried about where he stands with custody, Steve then asks Imran - Leanne's sister's boyfriend - for legal advice.

Will Leanne and Steve be able to pull together for Ollie's sake?

This week in Soapland

EastEnders

The latent issue of systemic racism continues when a house party sees Keegan arrested for summink that had NUFFINK to do with him. Whitney can't escape Leo; the latter's mother, Michaela, turns up intent on talking to her. Understandably, things turn nasty, leading Gray to diffuse the situation. Zero plaudits or cash prizes for guessing where this storyline is heading... Meanwhile, Iqra's shook to see Ash's calculating side, and what does Phil have his peeper on?

Fair City

It's all happening Easter Sunday, with Mondo acting as arbitrary glue between the Dowling siblings. With Dean now aware of his brother's less than perfect year, Mr Hotpots wonders why Troy is still being evasive about his fiancé. Sash tells Tommy having the Bishops involved in the christening may be more hassle than it's worth, but that doesn't stop Wayne trying to smuggle Charlotte home. A run-in with Darragh leaves Ger convinced the Collins family know about her cancer, and the inevitable continues to simmer between Caddle and swarthy Father Liam (Nora's face can barely cope).

Emmerdale

You know how Vinny isn't a Dingle? Well, Mandy just happens to bump into his dad, Paul, this week. The trajectory to this climax involves Lydia looking forward to a civilised hen do while Mandy clearly has more in mind. Considering Vinny finally gets officiated into the clan by guzzling from the Dingle Welly (not making this up), father Paul watches from the sidelines. Elsewhere, the hospital set continues to be utilised with Vanessa starting chemo, while the newly discharged Dan is overcome.

Coronation Street

Listen, we need to take positives where we can, so here's to cliffhangers! Ordinarily, we'd get a resolution to a moment of peril 30 minutes later, but now we have to wait actual DAYS. While Steve fights for custody of Ollie since leaving him with Summer, Chesney and Bernie have a plan to ease Gemma's PND. The machinations at Stillwaters are ongoing; Asha is plunged into despair; and Johnny finally gets a storyline!

Ros na Rún

Mack makes a decision, Colm has doubts, and Vince confronts Caitríona!

Weekend Magazine