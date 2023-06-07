So boring it makes the Angelus look like a Formula 1 Grand Prix – Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig and Eddie Izzard review

Even the comedian, who now goes by Suzy, seems unbelievably tense in this Channel 4 show that tests the viewers’ limits

I’m all for slow television but Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig (Channel 4) was so slow that it made the Angelus look like the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The programme is completely dependent on its guest star. This week we had Eddie Izzard, who now goes by Suzy (he/she has is happy to be called either, and the same goes for for his/her pronouns). She identified herself as a trans woman, and gender fluid, and said what an honour it was to be there.

The locations for this great escape were rural Clare, rural Cork and rural Kerry. Every property was minutely examined and then described by Sandi in the language of an estate agent: “The flooring extends into the bathroom” and so on. One kitchen was situated in a sort of pit in the living room floor, which looked dangerous. And one picture window had a blind that you opened using a remote control.

Sandi and Suzy lay on the bed together and pressed the remote control. “Oh, look at… all that green,” trilled Sandi.

I bow to no one in my admiration of Sandi Toksvig but she has got to get herself a script. Things weren’t helped by the fact that Suzy seemed unbelievably tense. And quiet. And this was the person who had been the most dazzling stand-up comedian of their generation. On the other hand, Sandi seemed a bit too determined to be cheery and to help her friend. “Are you relaxed yet?” she asked, which isn’t what you want to hear when you have your feet in a herbal bath.

The herbs for the footbath had been gathered in the garden of Aga, (I hope I have the spelling right; I could find no mention of her in the press publicity) who was born in Krakow, and built the treehouse to which Sandi had brought Suzy.

The apples for the crumble that Sandi baked at a previous house were grown by Anita Hayes, an American who started Irish Seed Savers. Hurrah for Irish Seed Savers, which is preserving uniquely Irish plants — 180 varieties of Irish apple trees alone — but it was Part Three, or maybe Part Four, before we got to an Irish person, Michael. I hope it’s not xenophobic to say that it’s strange to come to an Ireland that looks devoid of people, and then have the first two people you talk to who are natives of other countries. But perhaps this is the common experience for your modern tourist.

Believe it or not, and in the unlikely event that you’ve managed to read this far, the brief summary given here makes it sound a lot more interesting than it was. We need gentle and cheerful programmes but this was boring; there are limits to what the viewer can be expected to endure.