Smother review: Juicy familial nastiness aplenty in RTÉ’s new noirish murder mystery

THE last time RTÉ dragged us to the seaside on Sunday nights was for The South Westerlies, a soggy Euro pudding of a comedy-drama – a term that’s usually a get-out-of-jail-free card for something that’s neither funny enough nor dramatic enough – thickly coated with glutinous Paddywhackery.

Set in West Cork but conspicuously filmed, to the ire of Corkonians and the hilarity of everyone else, in Wicklow, this Ballykissangel throwback was so twee it was like 25 years of TV evolution had been reversed.

In a pleasing bit of synchro- nicity, the actual star of the actual Ballykissangel, Dervla Kirwan, heads up the cast of RTÉ’s latest and infinitely more satisfying outing to the coast – Smother, which plays out against the backdrop of Lahinch, Co Clare.

Stunning views are all Smother has in common with the above mentioned series.

Crisply written by Kate O’Riordan (The Spanish Princess, The Bay) and directed by Dathaí Keane (An Klondike), who keeps a tight grip on the flashback-heavy narrative, it’s mercifully free of the begorrah and bejapers trappings you fear from any Irish drama co-produced by BBC Studios and aimed at as much an international audiences as domestic viewers.

It’s a mash-up of noirish murder mystery and entertainingly overwrought familial nastiness, popul- ated by a large – a little confusingly so at first – cast of characters, some of them despicable types.

Most despicable of all is Denis Ahern (Stuart Graham), a well-heeled shitheel and serial philanderer who’s married to Val (Kirwan).

The couple have privately decided to split and plan to break the news to their grown-up children – Anna (Gemma-Leah Devereux), the pregnant Jenny (Niamh Walsh) and Grace (Seána Kerslake), the youngest and the only one of the three who’s Denis’s biological daughter – the day after Val’s birthday party at the family home.

However, during a toast to Val, Denis, the ultimate party pooper, cheerily announces to their shell-shocked guests that they’re going their separate ways, in the process outing family friend Carl (Borgen’s Thomas Levin) as Val’s long-time lover.

Val is mortified, and the news has a catastrophic effect on Grace, who appears to be bipolar (the script doesn’t make it explicit) and has apparently been skipping her medication, as well as drinking too much. She orders everyone out of the house, including Val, and storms off into the night.

The following morning, Denis’s body is found at the bottom of a nearby cliff. We know from the outset it was murder, not an accident or suicide.

Suspicion falls first on Grace, who initially says she can’t remember anything about the events of the night before, while nobody can account for where she was at the time Denis was killed.

Could her accusation that Val drove Denis to suicide be a way of covering her own tracks?

It emerges that Denis had put the cafe managed by Grace up for sale behind her back. He had also put the family home on the market without informing Val, who’s the joint-owner, and was forced to return the deposits on an estate full of houses he had built without complying with safety standards.

There’s certainly no shortage of suspects with ample reason to do away with him.

It could be Carl, over whom Denis had some kind of a hold. It could be Denis’s weak-willed brother Frank (Conor Mullen), who’s shown methodically burning what look like business-related documents hours after Denis’s body is discovered.

It could be Anna’s husband Rory (Lochlann Ó Mearáin), who has a short temper and a violent streak, or perhaps his ex-wife, recovering alcoholic Elaine (Justine Mitchell).

It could be any one of a number of other characters – from Carrie Crowley’s Mairéad to Hilary Rose’s Alanna to Éanna Hardwicke’s ex-boyfriend Joe, a detective – whose true relationships with the late, unlamented Denis have yet to be revealed.

It’s not even beyond the bounds of possibility that Val did it, although the fact she’s the one digging into her late husband’s dealings with family members and friends and uncovering all sorts of secrets and lies makes it an unlikely prospect.

An unlikelier prospect still is finding an RTÉ drama that entertains rather than embarrasses.