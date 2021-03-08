| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Smother review: Juicy familial nastiness aplenty in RTÉ’s new noirish murder mystery

Review: Smother, RTÉ One ***

Dervla Kirwan stars in Smother Expand

Close

Dervla Kirwan stars in Smother

Dervla Kirwan stars in Smother

Dervla Kirwan stars in Smother

THE last time RTÉ dragged us to the seaside on Sunday nights was for The South Westerlies, a soggy Euro pudding of a comedy-drama – a term that’s usually a get-out-of-jail-free card for something that’s neither funny enough nor dramatic enough – thickly coated with glutinous Paddywhackery.

Set in West Cork but conspicuously filmed, to the ire of Corkonians and the hilarity of everyone else, in Wicklow, this Ballykissangel throwback was so twee it was like 25 years of TV evolution had been reversed.
In a pleasing bit of synchro- nicity, the actual star of the actual Ballykissangel, Dervla Kirwan, heads up the cast of RTÉ’s latest and infinitely more satisfying outing to the coast – Smother, which plays out against the backdrop of Lahinch, Co Clare.

Stunning views are all Smother has in common with the above mentioned series.

Most Watched

Privacy