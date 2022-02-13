Smother review: Hitting the rocks on a tide of soapy old clichés

YOU don’t hear the term “potboiler” used much these days. It originally denoted a work of fiction – usually a novel – that an author had knocked out purely to make money, although it later came to encompass all things melodramatic and contrived.

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, for example, is a pure potboiler. Puzo, a critically acclaimed but financially unsuccessful writer of literary novels, deliberately set out to write a chunky bestseller that would earn him enough money to pay off his massive debts.

He certainly achieved his goal. The Godfather’s sales made him a millionaire many times over. If, as I did, you come to the novel long after watching the films, you’ll be surprised at how pulpy, trashy and lurid it is.

It’s a terrible book, with none of the depth or prestige Francis Ford Coppola gave the story on the screen.

All this is a roundabout way of getting to Smother (RTÉ1, Sunday). I doubt series creator Kate O’Riordan wrote last year’s first season for the money; if you want to get rich quick, writing for Irish television is probably not the ideal way to do it.

But with its wildly over-the-top plot twists, hysterical characters, endless contrivances and a comical number of skeletons rattling noisily in every cupboard, Smother was in every other sense a potboiler.

I didn’t care much for season one. After an intriguing opening episode, it became increasingly difficult to give a toss about who in the overstuffed cast did what to whom and why.

I care even less for the new one, which came to a limp end on Sunday after six episodes that lacked any real storytelling momentum and, if anything, were more of a drag on the patience than their predecessors.

After all the exhausting revelations – one piled on top of another with almost farcical frequency, yet rarely adding up to anything interesting – the dysfunctional Ahern clan, headed by matriarch Val (Dervla Kirwan, even more whispery and mannered than in the first season), ended up in more or less the same place they’d been at the start.

At least recovering alcoholic Elaine (Justine Mitchell) and sour-faced stepmother to her kids Anna (Gemma-Leah Devereux) seemed to have reached some sort of mutual accommodation by the end, even if it took Anna spitefully spiking Elaine’s drink and almost killing her, her sons and sappy detective Joe (Éanna Hardwicke) to reach that point.

Visually Smother was as pretty as ever, with lots of sweeping drone shots of Lahinch – although still without a single authentic accent or any real sense of place or flavour of an actual community. It could be set in any part of Ireland with a picture-postcard coastline and it would make no difference at all.

All these attempts at giving the series a veneer of class couldn’t, however, disguise the fact that what we had here was a rickety soap with pretensions to being something else.

The tired old trope of having a character lurking around a corner or outside a half-closed door just at the right time to overhear an incriminating conversation was used repeatedly.

The soapy feeling was reinforced by the addition to the cast of former Coronation Street actor Dean Fagan as Finn, the English-born son of the late and unlamented Denis (Stuart Graham, popping up in flashbacks).

The arrival of a secret son (and possible agent of revenge) out of the blue was supposed to be a shock to the family. As it turned out, loads of people knew of his existence, including Val.

Remember that opening flashforward to a blood-strained carpet? The damp squib finale revealed the blood belonged to Finn, who was accidentally shot (but not fatally) by the younger, marginally less irksome of Elaine’s sons.

Following another tiresome speech about the importance of family by Val – an awful mother who’s told her offspring more lies than Donald Trump told the US electorate – Finn, who wasn’t a bad guy after all, agrees to keep schtum so he can be a part of this ghastly family.

A third season of Smother – flagged by Grace (Seána Kerslake) deciding to spill the beans to erstwhile boyfriend sappy Joe – is in the pipeline.

Unlike the offer Don Corleone made to his enemies in The Godfather, this is one I can definitely refuse.