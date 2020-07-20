| 15.6°C Dublin

Showbiz Kids: A deceptively mundane title for a subtle, nuanced film about surviving the Hollywood machine

Cameron Boyce died suddenly from epilepsy (Richard Shotwell/AP) Expand

Pat Stacey

One of the most voluble, articulate and appealing contributors to the HBO documentary Showbiz Kids is Cameron Boyce, star of the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and the teen comedy series Jessie.

Tragically, Boyce didn’t live to see the finished documentary, which is dedicated to him. He was found dead in his bed in July of last year at the age of just 20. When an actor dies so young, the temptation is to jump to conclusions. It was alcoholism, or a drug overdose, or depression-induced suicide.

Boyce, however, died in his sleep when his ongoing medical condition, epilepsy, caused him to suffer a fatal seizure. Showbiz Kids – a deceptively mundane title for a subtle, nuanced film – didn’t entirely ignore the more lurid consequences of child stardom. The opening titles featured a montage of some of those who were either damaged or ultimately destroyed by the insane pressure of fame at an early age (Judy Garland, Lindsay Lohan, Corey Haim, River Phoenix), as well as those who survived and prospered (Shirley Temple, Jodie Foster, Ron Howard, Daniel Radcliffe).