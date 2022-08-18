She-Hulk review: New Marvel series is one gigantic blast of green-hued fun

As the amphibian sage Kermit the Frog once observed, it’s not easy being green. Just ask the protagonist of Marvel’s new series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Disney+, Thursday).

To be honest, when I first heard that title, my immediate reaction was: “Oh, for blank’s sake! Enough is enough. Is someone having a laugh?”

Actually, yes. Someone is having a laugh. And that someone, much to my surprise, is me. Not being a big fan of superhero overload, the last thing I’d expected was to like the series, let alone love it.

But I laughed like the proverbial drain throughout the four episodes of She-Hulk that were made available for review, and I expect most viewers will do the same.

Humour has always been a part of the Marvel formula, going right back to the original comics, which in the 60s and 70s were considered the cooler alternative to rival DC’s staid publications.

That knowing, sarcastic streak is what’s given Marvel’s big-screen blockbusters a consistent edge over DC offerings, such as the ponderous, po-faced Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, which felt like being repeatedly smacked around the head with a bag of wet cement for two and a half hours.

But She-Hulk, drawn from a character that first appeared in the comic books in 1980, turns the jokes all the way up to 11. This is the first time Marvel has gone for all-out comedy and it’s an absolute hoot.

It’s stuffed to bursting with whip-smart dialogue, self-referential gags, barbed swipes at sexism, misogyny and mansplaining, and a dollop of Fleabag-style fourth wall-breaking to comment on the action and mock superhero tropes.

There’s a very funny montage that takes a justified pop at toxic man-baby fanboys who get their Spider-Man knickers in a twist every time a superpowered woman appears on screen.

If you tune in looking for costumed characters bashing one another around, there’s a decent amount of that too.

Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany is wonderful as Jennifer Walters, a sharp young lawyer working for the DA’s office who also happens to be a cousin of one Bruce Banner, aka Hulk (Mark Ruffalo, a recurring guest star).

Bruce has found a way of equally balancing the two sides of his personality to become Smart Hulk. He can turn big, green and mean whenever he wants to, but unlike the old version, he retains his stupendous intelligence.

When Jennifer and Bruce are involved in a car crash, her blood is accidentally cross-contaminated by his and she immediately finds herself transforming into a green-hued, 6ft 7in version of herself.

Bruce is delighted that there’s another Hulk in the family. Jennifer is freaked out. With a glittering legal career ahead of her — and the mountain of student debt it entailed to have that career still to be paid off — the last thing she wants to be is a superhero who keeps turning green at inappropriate moments and ruining perfectly fine clothes.

“The triggers are anger and fear,” warns Bruce.

“Anger and fear? That’s just the baseline of any woman existing,” Jennifer shoots back. “I’m an expert at controlling my anger because I do it infinitely more than you.”

It took Bruce 10 years to get the hang of controlling his outbursts. Jennifer discovers she can do it from the off, which means it should be easy to keep her green side hidden, right?

Wrong. When a malevolent superpowered social influencer called Titania (Jameela Jamil) bursts into the courtroom to wreak havoc during one of Jennifer’s cases, she has no choice but to unleash her Hulky side to protect bystanders.

Her secret blown, she becomes a celebrity overnight. Unfortunately, she’s also fired from her job, but soon recruited by a legal firm that specialises in cases involving superhumans.

She-Hulk is stuffed with Marvel universe guests, including Tim Roth as supposedly reformed supervillain Abomination, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong and, a few episodes down the line, Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil.

The whole thing is a delightful blast of fresh air and, well, just a blast full stop.

Rating: Four stars