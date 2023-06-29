Secrets of the Bay City Rollers: The horror story of band manager Tam Paton – a prolific groomer and abuser right up until his death

The band’s manager Tam Paton can be added to a rollcall of infamy that includes Jimmy Savile, Gary Glitter and Rolf Harris

The further we move away from the 1970s, the more the UK entertainment industry in that decade resembles a gigantic cesspool swarming with predatory men.

To a rollcall of infamy that includes Jimmy Savile, Gary Glitter, Stuart Hall, Dave Lee Travis, Rolf Harris and a number of lesser-known creeps, we can now add the despicable Tam Paton.

It’s a name that will probably mean nothing to someone who wasn’t around in the 1970s.

Paton, a burly ex-soldier and potato delivery man who reinvented himself as a promoter, and later in life a gangland criminal, was the manager of tartan-clad boyband the Bay City Rollers, five young working-class lads from Edinburgh: Stuart “Woody” Wood, Les McKeown, Eric Faulkner, and brothers Derek and Alan Longmuir, who’d started the band in the 1960s, albeit with a very different line-up.

But even for those of who were in our mid-teens back then and remember the Rollers, whose target audience were teenage girls, sparking the kind of screaming hysteria not seen since the early days of The Beatles, Secrets of the Bay City Rollers (UTV/ITV, Thursday), presented by Long Lost Family’s Nicky Campbell, comes as a shocking eye-opener.

From 1974 to 1976, a brief spell in the panoramic history of pop music, the Bay City Rollers were at their peak. They had a string of hit albums and singles in Britain, Ireland and the rest of Europe.

They managed to crack America, reaching No 1 in the Billboard charts. Their concerts were sell-outs. They even had their own teatime show on ITV, Shang-a-Lang, which was hastily arranged by Paton to capitalise on the Rollers’ popularity and recorded on the cheap without rehearsal.

“He never missed a trick, that man,” says Stuart Wood, the only one of the three living members of the so-called “classic” line-up to appear in the documentary.

Paton sold the image of the band as clean-living, fun-loving lads who never drank anything stronger than milk and were always in bed by 9pm. He withheld the detail that he groomed, abused and made many of them his victims.

Behind the poppy, peppy marketing lie was a nightmarish litany of exploitation and brutal sexual abuse as sad, twisted and stomach-turning as any you’ll ever encounter.

While conceding that Paton was “very domineering”, Wood, who continues to tour using the Bay City Rollers name, prefers to lock the bad things that happened away and remember only the happy times: “What’s the point in dwelling on something you don’t like?”

Nobby Clark, who was the Rollers first lead singer (1965-74), is considerably less circumspect. He recalls that Paton brought the band to meet influential BBC Radio DJ Chris Denning, who since the mid-1970s has been imprisoned multiple times in multiple jurisdictions for sexually abusing boys.

"Paton said if one or more of them had sex with DJ Chris Denning, their first record would get better promotion.”

Paton said if one or more of them had sex with Denning, their first record — produced by Jonathan King, who later served seven years for sexually abusing two young boys — would get better promotion.

“I realised the Bay City Rollers were all about Paton,” he said. Shortly after, Paton replaced Clark with Les McKeown.

Paton sacked and replaced band members when he felt they’d got too old to appeal to the fans (or more likely to him). Alan Longmuir was swapped out for 16-year-old Ian Mitchell, who burned out after just nine months and died in 2020, aged 62.

Mitchell’s replacement was Pat McGlynn. On his first night in the band, he tells Campbell, Paton brought him to his lavish home just outside Edinburgh, drugged him and raped him. It wouldn’t be the last time.

“I’m still messed up from it, I’m still recovering from it,” says McGlynn, who Paton dispensed with after seven months. The band fired Paton in 1979; shortly after, he served 18 months for gross indecency with two underage boys.

Campbell, whose own experience of being sexually abused at a private school gives him an empathic connection to this terrible story, also interviews the widow and son of Les McKeown — whose story may be the most tragic of all — as well as other victims of Paton, who remained a prolific groomer and abuser right up to his death in 2009. ​