Scouting for Girls review: Tales of sexual abuse in the modelling industry

THERE’S a common refrain throughout Scouting for Girls: Fashion’s Darkest Secret (Sky Documentaries, Friday; all episodes available on demand): “I woke up and he was on top of me.”

Sometimes there are slight variations in the words and graphic details – “Next thing I knew, he was pressing down on top of me with his tongue aggressively in my mouth” – but the outcome is always the same.

Rape. The rape of young women. The rape of teenage girls. The rape of children.

This three-part documentary, produced for Sky by Wonderhood Studios and The Guardian, and expanding on an investigation by journalist Lucy Osborne, looks at the endemic sexual abuse in the modelling industry.

It’s punishing to sit through. Not because it’s bad television; on the contrary, it’s exceptional television, impeccably made.

It is because the abuse it describes is now painfully, dispiritingly familiar from earlier documentaries about sexual predators such as Harvey Weinstein, Jimmy Savile, R Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein.

The main perpetrators wouldn’t be as well-known to most of us as the quease-inducing quartet above. But in the 1980s and 1990s, the heyday of the supermodel, John Casablancas – a Spanish playboy educated in Switzerland – and the Frenchmen Gérald Marie, Claude Haddad and Jean-Luc Brunel were the agency heads who controlled the industry.

They had the power to make or break the futures of the starry-eyed teenage girls, many from small towns and some with little or no prospects, who harboured dreams of glamour, fame and fortune on the world’s catwalks and magazine covers.

The Look of the Year competition in New York was a disgusting meat parade organised by Casablancas, CEO of the Elite agency, and televised on Fox. The girls, some as young as 14, had to parade around in swimsuits for the delectation of sleazy, middle-aged businessmen.

It’s no surprise to find a leering Donald Trump popping up in archive footage from 1991. Trump was one of the judges in this stomach-churning spectacle.

There’d be a big party afterwards at which the girls, who had no chaperones, were expected to hook up with these lecherous creeps. The parties, said photographer Roberto Rabanne, were “payback” for Elite’s loyal investors. The girls were effectively pimped out to these men and expected to consider it part of the job.

The series features the powerful testimonies of former models, including Carré Otis, Shawna Lee, Jill Dodd and Marianne Shine. All their experiences follow the same pattern: grooming, conditioning, coercive control.

They were financially enslaved too. Because the agencies – or rather the men at the top of them – had complete control over whether or not a girl worked, the models spent their time in near-penury.

Whatever costs were incurred on an assignment would be taken out of their earnings, which rarely materialised anyway, meaning they were in debt from day one.

And, of course, the agents took their 40pc first. One of the women recalled that all she ever saw was $100, tossed to her like a bone to a hungry dog, while the agency was raking in a fortune.

The women shared a misconception. They believed they were the only ones enduring sexual abuse and exploitation, when in fact it wasn’t just commonplace, it was the industry standard.

Of the four men in the frame, only one is still living. Haddad died in 2009, Casablancas in 2013. Brunel, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his jail cell in February while awaiting trial on charges of raping minors. He hanged himself – allegedly.

Gérald Marie is currently facing accusations by at least 15 women of sexual abuse spanning 40 years. His former wife, supermodel Linda Evangelista, has said she believes the women.

This development is a result of Lucy Osborne’s original investigation, which brought Marie’s accusers together and galvanised them. But as the series reminds us, an exposé by the CBS programme 60 Minutes in 1988 prompted no action. Nor did a similar BBC programme by Donal MacIntyre a decade later.

Will Scouting for Girls make a difference? I hope so, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.