| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Scenes from a Marriage: An annoying take on a brilliant drama

Revision of Bergman original puts us in the middle of a messy break-up, played out by its sensational cast, but let’s lose the gimmicky start to each episode

Oscar Isaac as Jonathan and Jessica Chastain as Mira in Scenes from a Marriage Expand

Close

Oscar Isaac as Jonathan and Jessica Chastain as Mira in Scenes from a Marriage

Oscar Isaac as Jonathan and Jessica Chastain as Mira in Scenes from a Marriage

Oscar Isaac as Jonathan and Jessica Chastain as Mira in Scenes from a Marriage

Chris Wasser

Does the Scenes from a Marriage (Sky Atlantic) remake boast one of the silliest gimmicks on television?

Yes, I’m afraid it does. At the beginning of nearly every episode, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac are filmed getting themselves into position for that day’s shoot. They are actors on a set, surrounded by cameras, props and masked crew members.

Suddenly, a clapperboard appears, the picture readjusts, and we’re away. The first time it happened, I thought I’d pressed play on a behind-the-scenes special. By the time episode three rolled around, I started shouting ‘No!’ at the telly.

Most Watched

Privacy