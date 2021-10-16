Scenes from a Marriage: An annoying take on a brilliant drama

Does the Scenes from a Marriage (Sky Atlantic) remake boast one of the silliest gimmicks on television?

Yes, I’m afraid it does. At the beginning of nearly every episode, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac are filmed getting themselves into position for that day’s shoot. They are actors on a set, surrounded by cameras, props and masked crew members.

Suddenly, a clapperboard appears, the picture readjusts, and we’re away. The first time it happened, I thought I’d pressed play on a behind-the-scenes special. By the time episode three rolled around, I started shouting ‘No!’ at the telly.

Why have they done this? Well, apparently, after Ingmar Bergman’s groundbreaking Swedish original aired in 1973, divorce rates in Europe shot through the roof.

Everyone wanted to talk to Bergman, the poor chap, about their unhappy marriage, and the hugely influential mini-series played havoc with viewers’ emotions.

This time around, Israeli film-maker Hagai Levi has framed his contemporary, American cover version with a bizarre sequence of bewildering, fourth-wall breakers to remind audiences that they’re watching a work of fiction — and I’m not digging it.

It’s really annoying, and I’m sorry, but if you come away from Scenes from a Marriage believing that Chastain and Isaac have actually experienced a harrowing, real-life divorce, then you probably shouldn’t be allowed to watch television.

But sure look — at least it’s a terrific drama, and most of that is down to its sensational cast. Chastain is Mira. Isaac is Jonathan.

She works in tech, he is a philosophy professor. They have a daughter, Ava, a lovely home, and friends they invite over for dinner on weeknights. Then, one day, the marriage goes up in smoke.

Hagai rearranges the furniture and, in this clever, gender-flipped makeover, it is the wife who has an affair, not the husband. But is Mira’s infidelity the cause of their problems, or is it just another thing that went sideways when they weren’t paying attention?

Video of the Day

That’s not for me to spoil, but it’s hardly a giveaway to suggest that Scenes from a Marriage examines the before, during and complicated after of a complete martial breakdown. It’s tough going — an all-out binge (on Now TV) is certainly not recommended.

Brutal, beguiling and almost always brilliant, Scenes 2.0 is at its best when we least expect it.

What we have here is, essentially, a masterful two-hander with a couple of seasoned professionals whose real-life friendship informs and brings value to their on-screen chemistry.

Watch their little movements; the sly looks, the tics, the sneaky eye-rolls and upturned noses. Sparks fly. See how they steal a glance of one another when they know someone is looking, and how they don’t when everyone disappears. It leaves a mark, and it turns what is, occasionally, an overwritten script into something rich, something real — something devastating.

It’s a claustrophobic piece, set almost entirely in the couple’s house. Every now and then, there are fireworks. They aren’t always the kind of fireworks you’d associate with a happy and healthy relationship, but that’s the point of Levi and writer Amy Herzog’s tense and frighteningly authentic presentation.

Scenes… puts us right in the middle of a deeply uncomfortable and outrageously messy collapse. Both parties are stunned. They have no idea how they got there — they have no idea what to do next. And that’s life.

Oh, and thanks to Chastain and Isaac (acting royalty, let’s be honest) it’s also one of the handsomest break-ups in television.

Speaking of royalty, did you know that British comedian Josh Widdicombe is a descendant of King Edward 1? You do now.

Yep, Who Do You Think You Are? (BBC One) returned for its 18th season this week and, despite what you might think, they haven’t yet run out of celebrity family trees to climb.

Better still, the series continues to surprise and delight in equal measure, and Widdicombe’s hour with the historians is up there with the best of them.

See, the real magic here was that Widdicombe hadn’t a clue what to expect.

Born in London and raised in Devon, he’d heard rumours that his family might have some sort of a connection to Barings Bank (the one that collapsed in the 90s), and it’s true — the experts discovered that one of his great grandfathers was, in fact, a Barings brother who helped establish the bank in the 18th century.

And that, thought Widdicombe, is where the bonkers history lesson would end — which made it all the more enjoyable when he later discovered that his 10-times great-grandfather was Henry Rich, 1st Earl of Holland (Henry was an important member of King Charles 1’s privy council) and that his family also had connections to Anne Boleyn.

Poor Widdicombe (who should probably be a prince by now) thought he was being pranked. Unbelievable scenes.

Witty and wholesome

Finally, don’t let the lovely Acapulco (Apple TV+) pass you by. Loosely inspired by the 2017 film, How to Be a Latin Lover, this witty, wholesome and genuinely feel-good series stars Eugenio Derbez as Maximo Gallardo, a Malibu-based Mexican millionaire who, on his nephew Hugo’s birthday, decides to share the story of how he went from broke teenager to one of the richest businessmen in America.

Life, says Maximo, started to come together in 1984 when he got a job working at Acapulco’s hottest holiday resort, Las Colinas — and that’s where this playful, sun-drenched series takes us.

Sure, it’s a tad slight in places, but Acapulco at least has the good manners to arm itself with a charming and charismatic ensemble of performers (Enrique Arrizon is especially good as a young Maximo). A big-hearted, family-oriented, coming-of-age comedy, Acapulco won’t set the world alight — but it will leave a big dopey smile on your face, and that suits me just fine.