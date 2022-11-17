| 9.4°C Dublin

RTÉ’s Things to Know About is on its eighth series so presumably someone must be tuning in. I’ve just never met any of them

Jonathan McCrea and Kathriona Devereux feature in '10 Things To Know About' Expand

Eilis O'Hanlon

These days, eating insects is something we make desperate minor celebrities and disgraced politicians do on TV in a doomed effort to be popular. In the future, it may be the only way to feed a growing population.

Recently the world’s total number of human beings passed a staggering eight billion, and RTÉ’s science show 10 Things to Know About (RTÉ One, Monday, 8.30pm) is back to ask if Irish people are ready to start eating bugs in the name of “health, energy, and sustainability.”

