RTÉ’s Things to Know About is on its eighth series so presumably someone must be tuning in. I’ve just never met any of them

These days, eating insects is something we make desperate minor celebrities and disgraced politicians do on TV in a doomed effort to be popular. In the future, it may be the only way to feed a growing population.

Recently the world’s total number of human beings passed a staggering eight billion, and RTÉ’s science show 10 Things to Know About (RTÉ One, Monday, 8.30pm) is back to ask if Irish people are ready to start eating bugs in the name of “health, energy, and sustainability.”

They did so by stopping randomers in a park and asking them to dip into a packet of maggots.

Responses ranged from the polite but less than impressed (“they’re not great now”) to the more upbeat (“they’re quite mild, and really, really crunchy”).

With 1.4 billion insects for every single person on the planet, it does make ecological sense to get a protein boost from eating them rather than keeping massive herds of cattle. Plenty of people around the world already do.

But is there really any appetite (pun definitely intended) for sitting through a worthy but ever so slightly dull show like this when you turn on the TV in the evening after a hard day at work?

The programme is on its eighth series, so presumably someone must be tuning in. I’ve just never met any of them, that’s all.​

For the next three evenings, it was the turn of Future Island Live (RTÉ One, Tuesday, 7pm) to bang the educational drum. That’s because it was something called Science Week on RTÉ, with the broadcaster telling viewers to “prepare to be amazed by innovations, discoveries and infinite possibilities”. And if you’re wondering if that was an example of over-promising and under-delivering, you’d be right.

Look, I don’t want to be unkind. Really. No doubt everyone involved had the best intentions.

But watching it also felt like a civic duty conscientiously ticked off rather than a pleasure, as people at home were instructed again on how to be more eco-friendly, and a man in a bow tie looked on as young musicians made instruments from scrap.

At times, it had the awkward feel of a school science class with teachers trying grimly to enthuse pupils with how much fun it all is while everyone gazes out the window and waits for the bell.

I suspect the ratings will show you can lead a viewer to Science Week, but you can’t make them watch. If the numbers prove me wrong, so be it. I bet they don’t.

Thankfully, there are still great documentaries worth watching. The Latest Secrets of Hieroglyphics (BBC4, Sunday, 12.05am) profiled the ongoing dig in the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes into the burial chamber of a priest called Padiamenope, who served under Pharaoh Taharqa in the seventh century BCE.

The fact this was originally a French production about French archaeologists may help explain why French Egyptologist Jean-Francois Champollion, who discovered how to decipher hieroglyphics exactly 200 years ago in 1822, was described as returning home “with priceless treasures discovered in the tombs”.

That’s one way of putting it.

Another would be to say he went back to France with loot he’d stolen from its true owners. It was a favoured pastime back then of English and French scholars, many of whom became filthy rich off the back of the trade.

That quibble aside, the documentary itself was full of fascinatingly strange historical detail, and some breathtaking aerial shots of the region as it is now.

It was better than being nagged to eat bugs, that’s for sure.​

Children of Ukraine (UTV, Sunday, 10.30pm) was more difficult to watch. War is tragic enough, but to see it through the eyes of the very young caught up in the conflict was harrowing.

Azerbaijan-born, London-based filmmaker Shahida Tulaganova focussed on the experience of 10 children, ranging in age from six to 18, across Ukraine since the war started in February.

The youngest, Kira, still talking in whispers, described having to pick her favourite toys to take to the basement of the building in Kharkiv where she lived, and not being able to leave for weeks as shelling continued overhead.

The eldest, Vyacheslav, remembered the day he and his mother ventured from hiding to find food after weeks of Russian attacks on their village, only for her to be killed by a shell. He is now left alone to care for his four siblings.

Nothing could be more heartbreaking than to see these children – so preternaturally wise with the death and destruction they have seen, and stoically adapting to terrifying new situations they should never have had to face – unpeeling their childlike natures again under Tulaganova’s sensitive questioning.

A 10-year-old boy whose parents are both in the military declared he wasn’t afraid of the Russians. If they came to his district, he said, they would be “returned on a truck filled with body bags”.

But when asked why he wants to be a soldier, he admitted it was because “most of all, I’d love to see my parents”. He then looked down at the ground, and cried.

Even getting to safety often means being separated from friends, family, their own language, familiar surroundings.

“I hope nothing happens to me and I will come back to my homeland,” said 10-year-old Boris as he prepared to go to America for the next three years.

Nearly two million Ukrainian children are now living away from their own country. A further 2.5 million are internally displaced. Hundreds have died.

Children of Ukraine was a poignant tribute to them all.