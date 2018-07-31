Full disclosure: hurling is not my game. Never was, never will be — not even after a decade and a half living in Wexford, where some of the locals eat, drink, sleep and breathe it.

RTE's The Game review: 'The time and money that went into its making are visible on screen'

I can respect the skill it requires, and the dedication and stamina, too. I can appreciate, even marvel, at the sheer speed of it. I can understand how it arouses so much passion in so many. But I’ll never like it or care about it.

That’s just the way it is; it’s a fact of birthplace, culture and history as much as it is of personal taste. Coming from where I come from — working class, inner city Dublin — kids didn’t grow up with a hurley in their hands; they grew up with a football at their feet. And it wasn’t a Gaelic football, either.

Life was about supporting Manchester United (or Liverpool or Leeds or Spurs or Chelsea), watching Match of the Day on Saturday nights and, on certain golden Sundays, being perched on your da’s shoulders watching the Shamrock Rovers of Damien Richardson and Mick Leech — dubbed “the Jimmy Greaves of Irish football”, even though his hair owed more to George Best — at a packed-out Milltown (nobody ever called it by its real name, Glenmalure Park).

Despite the claims that the GAA’s well-oiled marketing-slash-propaganda machine peddles, for some of us, Gaelic games were never “part of what we are”. Historically, they were never really on our radar when we were growing up.

All this being said, I’m still game for The Game, RTE1’s flashy, expensive-looking new three-parter about the history of hurling, which was two years in the making.

RTE is plugging it as a “groundbreaking” series. I’m not convinced it’s quite that special, but it’s certainly extremely well-made and, in parts, utterly absorbing.

It employs the same 4K cameras used in series like the BBC’s Planet Earth II, which gives the close-up, slow-motion hurling tussles a crunching clarity and immediacy.

The line-up of talking heads is vast. Seemingly every major player, past and present, as well as a platoon of historians and commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, whose hypnotic liquid voice could render the reading of flatpack wardrobe instructions poetic, have been recruited to share their thoughts.

The time and money that went into its making are visible on screen.

Sport and social and political history have always been stimulating partners, whether in literature or documentaries. This is where the first episode of The Game finds its surest footing.

Even for a non-believer, the sections on hurling’s roots, which stretch back to the ancient games involving sticks and a ball played by countless civilisations — “a universal human experience”, as a historian here put it — are fascinating.

For this particular ‘foreign game-loving heathen’, at least, learning that the “grand hurling matches” played throughout Ireland in the 1700s stemmed from the competitive instincts of landlords (the equivalent, it seems, of today’s modern club owners) was a real eye-opener.

Best of all was the archive match footage from the early part of the last century, restored to pristine condition. Considerably less appealing was the bombast and relentless tub-thumping, possibly a result of the GAA’s heavy involvement in the production, which leads to a lot of myth-making pretentiousness.

One after another, people lined up to tell us how hurling is the centre of everything, the glue that holds communities together, the very core of your being — “You can’t live without it”, “It’s your pulse”, “It’s in your DNA”, and so on. Relentlessly and repetitively.

Hurlers, it seems, aren’t just sportsmen and women; they’re “warriors”, “heroes”, even “gods”.

Poet Theo Dorgan likened Croke Park to “a Roman arena”. The thin thread of patience snapped when someone said: “You play for your club, you’re ready to die for your club.”

Even Bill Shankly might have quivered at that thought.

