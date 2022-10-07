Comedian Stewart Lee recently said Ricky Gervais’s After Life was “the worst thing ever made by a human.”

That was slightly unfair. The Netflix comedy drama may be a bit smug and mawkish, but it does at least contain a fair amount of laughs. Besides, has Lee never seen Naked Attraction (Channel 4, Monday, 10pm)?

For anyone who’s been living under a rock, this is a late-night dating show in which people get to see potential partners completely nude before they find out a single thing about them, and are then invited to comment on their exposed body parts in variously flattering or unflattering ways.

It makes Love Island seem like something from Jane Austen.

This week featured young Irishwoman Fi, a “pansexual Twitch streamer” (don’t ask), who wore pointed ears like Star Trek’s Mr Spock, and had never been on an actual date, fearing potential partners were only interested in her other-worldly internet persona.

She was on the lookout for someone who wanted to know “the real me”, though the idea that the best place to do this is on a show where strangers judge you wholly on your exposed body parts was, let’s say, optimistic. But was Fi any better herself?

Despite insisting that she was, as a pansexual, all about “hearts not parts”, she quickly declared of her preference in male appendages that “I do prefer bigger”, before rejecting a female participant on the grounds that “the boobs are just too much for me”.

As the show was being aired, Fi found herself on the receiving end of a stream of nasty remarks on social media about her own body. Horrible, but surely appearing on trashy fare like Naked Attraction is part of the problem?

Hashtag Dogs (RTÉ One, Monday, 9.35pm) was, in its own way, every bit as terrible.

An hour-long documentary about pampered pooches with their own accounts on social media, it featured the “most followed Boston terrier in the world” (more than two million followers, in case you’re wondering) and another dog who would apparently “hump anything” – and there was video footage to prove it.

There were some lovely animals on screen and, yes, pets are good for our mental health. But the problem wasn’t the dogs themselves, or even their proud owners – though I do think the woman who said of her pooch that “I don’t like calling her a dog… she’s my baby” probably needs to have a word with herself.

I don’t even object to people following these so-called “dogfluencers” (no, really) on Instagram and TikTok. It can’t be any worse than following celebrities.

It’s simply not worth a whole hour on the national broadcaster.

Ultimately, Hashtag Dogs was a steaming pile of embarrassment to all involved, with some of the cheapest, cheesiest music it’s ever been my misfortune to hear.

Even those who don’t pay their licence fee should be entitled to an apology and a refund from RTÉ for having to sit through it.

If David McCullagh ever wanted to know who was top dog at RTÉ, being pushed back to nearly bedtime by those canine challengers must have come as a nasty shock.

This was the first edition of the station’s new current affairs show, Monday Night Live (RTÉ One, Monday, 10.35pm), and it should properly have been on after the 9pm news, when people’s minds are more focussed on such serious matters. True, the Claire Byrne Live show, which it replaced, was never on before 10.35pm either, but there was a reason for that. The reason being that it wasn’t very good.

This was meant to be a fresh start, but there seemed little fresh about it as McCullagh opened by talking to a small studio audience who were either experiencing, or attempting to deal with the fallout from, the cost-of-living crisis.

Soon he moved to his desk to interrogate two rival politicians (Fine Gael’s Simon Harris and Louise O’Reilly of Sinn Féin), both of whom parroted their respective party lines like the professional smooth talkers they are, spliced with contributions from journalists and business leaders.

That was followed by advice on which home appliances burn most energy, which, had it been Claire Byrne Live, would probably have been fronted by someone dressed as a tumble drier, so be thankful for small mercies.

All credit for centring the struggles of the “working poor”, but overall the show was a bit of a shapeless melange, which has yet to find its separate identity, or, more worryingly, realise that it needs one. If RTÉ had any sense, they’d just bring back Questions and Answers on a Monday evening and be done with it.

The 2 Johnnies Do America (RTÉ2, Monday, 9.30pm) saw Tipperary comedy duo Johnny 1 and Johnny 2 (I’m still not entirely sure which one is which) cross from Mexico into Texas to start another journey through the United States to laugh at “weird and wonderful Americans” and do “crazy and dangerous things”.

In order to watch it on the RTÉ Player, viewers first had to confirm that they were over 18 years of age; which is ironic, since The 2 Johnnies’ style of humour would surely appeal more to 15-year-olds. The wackiness does seem dreadfully forced at times, not least when the boys treated a visit to a town in Mexico with the “second highest homicide rate in the world” as if it was a jolly jape.

I don’t particularly find the pair funny, but humour is subjective, and they seem harmless enough. No doubt they have their fans.

As the show went on, I actually found myself warming toward them. A little. Even so, I did have to wonder what they expected when, after spending a day as cowboys, they declared: “Ranching is pretty much the same as farming.” You don’t say, lads?