RTÉ is treading a fine line by rehashing horrific real-life crime as entertainment for viewers

TV reviews

Sharon Ní Bheoláin remains an adept and still sadly underused presenter Expand
Eilis O'Hanlon

It was the first episode of a new series of Crimecall (RTÉ One, Monday, 9.35pm) and Sharon Ní Bheoláin looked delighted to be back on air, promising the programme would be “jam packed” with crimes, before asking the first garda: “What gems have you got for us this month?”

The tone was weirdly jolly, considering many of the unsolved cases are so serious.

