RTÉ has learned nothing from viewers’ criticisms

We say it every year, and every year nothing changes. For all the notice RTÉ takes of our legitimate gripes, we TV licence payers might as well be yelling at the clouds, arguing with the breeze or talking into the toilet bowl.

That last analogy is probably the most apt. The toilet bowl is usually where a substance that rhymes with ‘trap’ is to be found. It’s far from the only place, though.

Surveying the RTÉ schedules at the moment, there’s enough rhymes-with-trap in there to fill a music festival’s worth of Portaloos to the brim.

I know, I know: we’ve been here before. We always seem to end up here. Apologies if I’m boring you. But no matter how hard I try, I’ll never be able to do as effective a job of boring you as RTÉ is of boring me lately.

Last Sunday night’s line-up on RTÉ1 was a masterclass in how to be mediocre. It was a herculean effort at making as little effort as possible.

At 6.35pm, there was Ireland’s Fittest Family, followed by a repeated episode of the insufferable Home of the Year. Next came Fair City.

I don’t care for soaps. Unlike the two programmes above, however, and indeed the one that followed it, Keys to My Life, at least Fair City qualifies as something more than glorified summer filler that appears to have been placed in the autumn schedules by mistake.

The darker, chillier autumn evenings are, in theory, the time when broadcasters are supposed to make their strongest pitch to capture an audience, yet there wasn’t a sliver of ambition, a shred of imagination about the Sunday line-up. It was the very definition of “this will do” scheduling.

After the nine o’clock news came the finale of North Sea Connection, a Swedish-Irish Euro pudding of a thriller as by-the-numbers bland as its title.

The Connemara scenery was impressive, yet the series had so little real feeling for its location, it could have been set in any European country with a fishing industry and it would have made absolutely no difference.

I parted company with it after the third episode. Judging by the muted reaction on Twitter — a reliable barometer of how a series is going down with the public — and RTÉ’s uncharacteristic silence about its viewing figures, I’m guessing North Sea Connection didn’t connect with people as strongly as Kin or Hidden Assets.

Now that that’s out of the way, what’s on the menu for next Sunday’s prime-time post-watershed slot? The third and final season of the soapy Smother, maybe?

No. That’s coming further down the line. So if it’s not a new drama, it can only be one thing... yes, you’ve guessed it: it’s more Dermot Bannon.

But it’s not the Dermot Bannon of Room to Improve, a series whose enormous popularity with some Irish viewers will forever be a source of bafflement to me.

It’s the other Dermot Bannon, the one who zips around the world, cooing and oohing and practically wetting himself with excitement while wandering around the luxury pads of multimillionaires with egos larger than their bulging bank balances.

Yes, Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes — hardcore property porn at its most nauseating — is back. With superb timing, it arrives when the population is grappling with the worst housing and rental crises the country has ever suffered.

It arrives when the number of homeless children is at a record high, and when the price of motor fuel, gas, electricity, home-heating and basic household goods are heading for the stratosphere.

Hardworking, hard-pressed people are torn between whether to heat or eat, while Bannon invites us to be entranced by obscenely expensive gaffs.

Call me optimistic, naive or maybe just plain stupid, but I imagined RTÉ might have twigged by now how out of touch it is. It’s not just the tone-deaf property shows; it’s all the other things.

The timid politics programmes; the half-baked chat shows; the dreary history documentaries that endlessly plough the same 1916/War of Independence/Civil War furrow; the dire attempts at comedy; the dreary, middle-of-the-road music shows; the monstrous self-indulgence of The Late Late Toy Show.

Pretend you’re the Government. Would you give Dee Forbes more public money to throw at that mess?