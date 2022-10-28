I tried to go into The Watcher with an open mind, casting aside my very real Ryan Murphy fatigue. The writer-director-producer has about a dozen shows and films currently streaming on Netflix – and that doesn’t even cover the classics such as Glee, American Crime Story and American Horror Story. Those you’ll find on Disney+, again demonstrating Murphy’s saturation of the market.

Based on a true story, The Watcher is currently trending number one on Netflix in the US and in Ireland, among other territories (in Britain it has been viewed for a total of 273.2 million hours viewed since it launched). The Watcher was also number one in 65 countries, and has a promising enough premise.

It was based on a 2018 article for New York Magazine and follows a married couple who believe they have found the perfect home to live with their two young children in Westfield, New Jersey. It all goes awry when an individual who refers to him or herself as ‘The Watcher’ starts writing them letters.

With their neighbours being unfriendly busy bodies (though if we're honest, are they ever all that neighbourly themselves?), Nora and Dean Brannock (played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale) have their suspicions of who ‘The Watcher’ could be, and with lack of help from the police, they decide to take matters into their own hands.

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock in The Watcher. PHOTO: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix © 2022

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock in The Watcher. PHOTO: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix © 2022

As far as the performances go, Watts is solid while Cannavale gives a career best, really leaning into his character's aggression and deteriorating mental state. As she did in The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge steals every scene she's in, and it's hard to fault the other supporting cast members who include Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow and Christopher McDonald.

What's wrong with The Watcher is less so the acting than it is the writing, and particularly that ending, which had me almost tearing my hair out in frustration. After all the ridiculous twists and new mysteries that were arising, I wanted the satisfaction of a concrete finale. Those sprinkles of mystery after mystery arose were presented as tantalising and sweet but only left a bitter taste.

Throughout The Watcher, more questions arise aside from the question of the eponymous figure's identity. There's the couple next door who apparently shoot themselves, the estate agent who is desperate for the Brannocks to put their house on the market, the neighbour whose son says he saw a child sacrifice in their neighbour's, and what seem to be ghosts start turning up.

The resolutions to such mysteries turn out to be either over-convoluted and unbelievable (for example, the couple's mentally ill son had set up the scene while his parents were away to collect the insurance money) or obvious (the estate agent wants the house to herself).

There's other nonsense in The Watcher such as a scene where Nora and Dean scream at the police officer and their estate agent in the country club, or when Dean is being weird about his daughter’s burgeoning sexuality (made only weirder by Nora being so weird about it). All this could have been forgiven if there were a final reveal that brought it all together and made sense of the mess.

They even have the perfect opportunity when the private investigator Theodora Birch (Noma Dumezweni) gives Dean the answer: it had been her all along and she even details how she did it.

But just a few short scenes later, her daughter discloses that her mother made it all up to give the Brannons closure. This could have been something touching and emotional, that for Birch, lying literally on her deathbed, this was as much closure for her as it was for the Brannocks, but it is undercut. Because that is what The Watcher does over and over across its seven episodes, presenting you with a possible answer, only to almost immediately backtrack and say no actually, this isn’t it.

Richard Kind as Mitch, Margo Martindale as Mo/Maureen in The Watcher. PHOTO: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix © 2022

Richard Kind as Mitch, Margo Martindale as Mo/Maureen in The Watcher. PHOTO: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix © 2022

This reviewer doesn’t even want to venture down that path of “could it have actually been Nora all along?” or “who was that figure who scared the bejaysus out of Karen in the finale?” because that’s just what they want. The Watcher was essentially made for the internet as media outlets and ‘Redditors’ share their theories about its mysteries to no real end.

After all, that’s what happened with the true story that the series is based on and since "The Watcher case remains unsolved", as that final title reads, the show stays “true to the story”.

Really in adapting it, Ryan Murphy had an easy out: he’s not obliged to give you answers. But I'm not going to feed more time into this series than I've already put in, reading into and sharing theories, when I feel like I'm being played as a viewer.