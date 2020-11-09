Review Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny: 'With a less modest guest than Pat Shortt, this could easily have slid into showbiz smugness'

Michael Parkinson wrote in his autobiography about the time Orson Welles appeared on the first series of his BBC1 chat show in the 1970s.

Welles’s days as the young genius of Citizen Kane and The Magnificent Ambersons were a long way behind him, and he was struggling, as usual, to raise financing for his film projects, but he was still a massive figure in every sense.

Before the show, Welles swept into Parkinson’s dressing room and, having noticed a list of pre-prepared questions on the table, asked if he might take a look at them. Having quickly scanned them, Welles made a suggestion: “Throw those away and let’s just talk.”

That’s what the two men did, and it was marvellous, one of the most memorable and entertaining shows in Parkinson’s long television career.

Of course, there was a bit more to it than that. Welles was a masterly raconteur, but Parkinson knew when to talk and when to stay quiet, when to intervene with a steering question and when to just let the guest roam wherever they willed.

There were times during RTÉ One’s new Saturday night series Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny when you wished the host would talk a little less and let the guest get in a few more words.

CONCEPT

To be fair, the show has a good concept.

Devoting the entire thing to a one-on-one interview with a single person – always a well-known Irish entertainer – is a refreshing departure from what we’ve come to expect from the broadcaster’s Saturday talk fests over the years.

Most of them, not least the one O’Kane’s replaces, The Ray D’Arcy Show, have been nothing more than The Late Late Show-lite, but with less appealing guests.

O’Kane’s first guest in this six-part series, Pat Shortt, couldn’t have been more appealing.

You don’t have to like Killinaskully – and I don’t, although I laughed myself sore watching him and Jon Kenny as D’Unbelievables in the Tivoli many moons ago – to appreciate that Shortt is an immensely talented, creative, versatile man capable of shifting effortlessly between comedy and straight dramatic roles. For good measure, he plays a mean sax too.

O’Kane, with the help of some well-chosen clips, skimmed through her guest’s career: his decade of comedy success with Kenny, whose cancer diagnosis derailed their double act; his acclaimed role in Lenny Abrahamson and Mark O’Halloran’s superb film Garage; and his equally acclaimed work in Martin McDonagh’s plays in the West End and on Broadway, alongside the likes of Daniel Radcliffe.

There were some funny anecdotes, and Shortt shared warm memories of growing up in a family of 11, which later became 12 after his widowed father remarried, but O’Kane left potentially interesting avenues unexplored.

I never knew, for instance, that Shortt and Kenny were playing to packed-out small theatres off Broadway and on course for bigger venues before a call to appear on The Late Late Show drew them back to Ireland and made them famous here.

What kind of audiences were they playing to? What did the Big Apple make of their wildly surreal, inventive and uniquely Irish brand of comedy? What might have happened had they remained in New York?

O’Kane never asked, so we never found out.

She tended to insert herself into the conversation too much, jumping in with another question when it might have been wiser to go with the flow.

When Shortt mentioned working with Jude Law in a McDonagh play, she responded with: “You mean, my Jude Law?” Was it a private joke? Who knows?

O’Kane and Shortt have known each other for years (she mentioned that they had worked on the same bill), and this mateyness often swamped their chat, excluding rather than including the viewer.

With a less charming, less modest guest than Shortt, this could easily have slid into showbiz smugness.