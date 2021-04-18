Reeling in the Years 2011: Protests, elections and Rihanna’s controversial appearance in a Co Down field

Rihanna shooting a video in a field near Bangor, Co Down, in 2011.

In a year marked by protests and elections, the latest episode of Reeling in the Years still managed to include some lighter moments from 2011.

As the repercussions of the financial crash continued, we saw former Taoiseach Brian Cowen stepped down as leader of the country and Fianna Fáil to the strains of Forget You by CeeLo Green.

Fianna Fáil’s new leader - Micheál Martin - took control in 2011, but he would have to wait until 2020 to take over the Taoiseach’s office.

However, a decade in politics changes people, with some TDs taking to Twitter to comment on their past hair mistakes.

Think my 2011 hair is even worse than my lockdown hair! Didn’t expect to be on #reelingintheyears! Was honoured to nominate Enda Kenny to be Taoiseach in 2011 in my maiden speech in the Dail pic.twitter.com/gQXKDWjhXz — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 18, 2021

Mr Harris was one the youngest members of the Dáil at that time, having only just been elected at that year’s general election. His first speech was in favour of electing Mr Kenny as Taoiseach, a position he held until 2017.

Sinn Féin Tipperary TD Martin Browne also noted how times have changed, saying on Twitter: “The difference 10 years can make. In 2011 I was canvassing for my brother Michael. A decade later only Michael Lowry got more first preference votes.”

Back in 2011, Mr Browne’s brother - Michael Browne - also ran for election for Sinn Féin, although he ultimately failed and received just 4.5pc of the vote. However, when Mr Browne ran in 2020, he managed to secure 12.23pc of the vote, receiving the second most votes in the constituency.

2011 also saw the first presidential electoral win for Michael D Higgins, who celebrates his 80th birthday today.

And of course 2011 was a tough year for much of the country, with rising unemployment and emigration as the financial situation across Ireland and Europe worsened.

However, there were still some moments of optimism. US President Barack Obama briefly visited the State in May, and even managed to make a short visit to his ancestral home of Moneygall.

What’s more, a few days before him Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Ireland, becoming the first British monarch to do since Ireland’s independence. The queen visited the Park of Remembrance in Dublin, and paid her respects to the soldiers who died fighting for Ireland’s freedom - a hugely symbolic moment.

Perhaps less significant than that was pop star Rihanna’s decision to film her newest music video in Co Down. Her hit song We Found Love also by Calvin Harris was filmed in a Bangor field.

Unfortunately, some people didn’t really care for Rihanna’s style, with the owner of the field being one of them. After she went topless, the owner asked for the filming to come to an end.

