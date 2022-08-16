Red Rose review: Well-made app horror series is a Ring for the smartphone generation

Teenager Wren (Amelia Clarkson, holding phone) and her friends are about to be drawn into a techno horror story in Red Rose

There are only two kinds of television programme in this world: the good kind and the bad kind. Which is which is entirely up to the individual.

It’s a matter of personal taste. But as everyone knows, the trouble with personal taste is that it’s completely unpredictable — and if there’s one thing broadcasters hate it’s unpredictability.

It makes their jobs so much harder. If only they had some magical way of reading viewers’ minds to find out what kind of programmes they like to watch.

Enter the demographics “experts”, who divide human beings into groups, corral them into target audiences according to age range (12-17, 18-34, 35-49, 50-64) and make patronising assumptions, all in a vain attempt to make sense of something which, in the entire history of television, has never made a lick of sense.

The truth is these geniuses have no more of a clue about what’s going to be a hit with viewers of any age than the rest of us. Because demographic targeting in broadcasting doesn’t work. It’s bunkum. Baloney. Guff.

If it wasn’t, I’d have three daughters in their 20s addicted to Love Island. Instead, I have three daughters in their 20s who can’t stand Love Island and wouldn’t watch it if you paid them (neither would I, and I do get paid to watch TV).

By the same token, I’m in the 50-64 group and therefore fell outside the target audience for Normal People and Fleabag. So how come I loved both?

Because they were good television, and the appeal of good television has nothing at all to do with the age of the viewer. To suggest it does, by the way, is insulting to people at both extremes of the age range.

Which brings us — and apologies for the detour — to the subject of this review, the horror series Red Rose (BBC3, Monday & Tuesday).

If Tuesday’s episode and the six to come twice weekly after that are as clever and gripping as the first, then we’re in for some more very good television.

I’ve seen the series billed in some quarters as a “teen drama”, which is inaccurate and lazily reductive. Yes, the core group of characters are teenagers, but Red Rose — like an earlier, sadly short-lived BBC3 series called The Fades — should rope in anyone of any age who loves a nerve-rattlingly good chiller.

Written by twins Michael and Paul Clarkson, who worked on Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, it bears a passing thematic resemblance to smash-hit 90s Japanese chiller Ring.

That film concerned teenagers exposed to seemingly cursed technology — a videotape that seemed to cause anyone who watched it to die within seven days. In Red Rose, it’s a phone app.

After a jolting pre-credits scene set in a house in Manchester, the story jumps a few miles to Bolton — the Clarkson brothers’ hometown — where best friends Rochelle (Isis Hainsworth) and Wren (Amelia Clarkson — no relation to the writers) and their school pals have just finished their last exam and are kicking back and sometimes copping off on the local moor.

Their immediate concerns are whether they’ll get an invite to the fancy party being thrown by the condescending rich bitch in the group (entrance fee £10) and finding jobs to see them through the summer.

The latter is out of the question for Rochelle, who lives with her widowed father, who’s struggling to find work and make ends meet, and has to spend her free time looking after her younger twin sisters. She also, when the need arises, has to join the queue at a food bank, which she does with shame, pulling her hood low over her face.

So far, so down to earth — until Rochelle downloads a strange app called Red Rose, which seems almost sentient, prompting her to tell it how she feels and asking if she needs help. First she’s intrigued, then mesmerised and obsessed.

Soon, Red Rose is granting her wishes. An empty electricity meter is suddenly full of credit. A dress and trainers materialise in her house.

But it starts to do other things, like sending text messages she didn’t write, creating conflicts with others, showing her terrifying visions of her dead mother and ordering her to do things she doesn’t want to do, like suddenly kissing Wren’s boyfriend at the party.

So far, a well-made, highly effective blend of old-school chills and the disturbing pact we make with technology.