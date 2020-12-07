| 0.7°C Dublin

Raised by Wolves review: In space, no one can hear you snoring

2 stars

Cyber parents take charge in &lsquo;Raised By Wolves&rsquo; Expand

Pat Stacey

Science fiction has been good to Ridley Scott and he’s been good for science fiction, giving the world two bona fide masterpieces, the haunted-house-in-space chiller Alien and – in the magnificent final cut version that fully restored Scott’s original vision – Blade Runner, one of the most influential films of all time.

It’s no wonder he keeps returning to the genre that made his name.

The playfully enjoyable The Martian aside, though, the results have been underwhelming. The Alien prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant were major disappointments.

