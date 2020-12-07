Raised by Wolves review: In space, no one can hear you snoring

Science fiction has been good to Ridley Scott and he’s been good for science fiction, giving the world two bona fide masterpieces, the haunted-house-in-space chiller Alien and – in the magnificent final cut version that fully restored Scott’s original vision – Blade Runner, one of the most influential films of all time.

It’s no wonder he keeps returning to the genre that made his name.

The playfully enjoyable The Martian aside, though, the results have been underwhelming. The Alien prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant were major disappointments.

So is his new project, Raised by Wolves, a 10-part series created by Aaron Guzikowksi that kicked off with a triple bill (the whole thing is available on demand on Sky). Scott is the executive producer and directed the first two episodes.

You can see why he was attracted to the material. It has elements familiar from his earlier work: a strange planet where scary monsters lurk in the shadows, and a pair of creepy, chilly androids named Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim). But it’s a bore.

Read More

In the 22nd century, they land in a pill-shaped craft on the planet Kepler-22b, having fled an Earth ravaged by a war between militant atheists and a religious order called the Mithraic, who worship a god named Sol, as in Spanish for sun (the giveaway is the sunburst motif they wear on their clothes) rather than the American slang for “shit outta luck”.

Mind you, Mother and Father, who wear bodysuits so tight-fighting they look like they’re sprayed on, do find themselves out of luck when their plan to colonise the planet from the dozen stolen human embryos they have brought along goes awry.

They succeed in growing six children in vats connected by tubes to Mother’s body (the special effects here are impressively sticky and icky), but one by one the kids start to die from a mysterious illness, indicated, in time-honoured screen shorthand, by a persistent cough.

After 12 years, the only one left is curly-haired Campion (Winta McGrath).

Mother and Father have raised the boy as an atheist and apparently taught him to speak in plummy received pronunciation, which occasionally lapses into the young actor’s native Australian twang.

Things are already looking dire for the three when a spaceship full of heavily- armed Mithraics, their children in tow, land with colonial notions of their own.

Unbeknown to their leader, there are two frauds among the group. Marcus (Travis Fimmel) and Sue (Mullingar actress Niamh Algar) are a pair of thieves on the run.

It’s revealed in flashback that the pair killed the real Marcus and Sue back on Earth and had plastic surgery to assume their identities.

Father wants to make peaceful contact with the Mithraics, arguing they’ll look after Campion when he and Mother wear out.

Mother, who’s already showing signs of malfunctioning, violently disagrees and reveals herself to be a reconditioned Necromancer, a weaponised killer robot who can fly, arms outstretched like a statue, and vapourise humans with a scream.

She slaughters most of the adult Mithraics and kidnaps their children, who she then proceeds to cleanse of religion.

Seeing her whizz around the air, screeching like a banshee while the fleeing Mithraics explode bloodily all over the place is eerily effective the first time you see it, but not so much the second or third.

You have to give Raised by Wolves one thing – it’s satisfyingly weird and a bit mad. For some reason I haven’t figured out, Mother’s transformation involves popping in a new pair of eyeballs.

However, the madness doesn’t translate into fun.

The pacing in the opening three episodes (the whole season is available) was glacial, Guzikowski’s script leaden and humourless and the plot pock-marked with inconsistencies.

It’s visually striking in a cold, antiseptic way, but the surface sheen can’t hide the drabness of it.