Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story review – if only real history had been like this

Shonda Rhimes gives us all the usual Bridgerton stuff: interminable conversations in drawing rooms, heaving bosoms, a lot of gazing out of high windows and men in various stages of undress

The real star and scene stealer in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix) is the hair. The older Queen Charlotte’s hair has really gone nuclear, built high and woven into a character in its own right. At one point she goes the full Marge Simpson, which is confusing but enjoyable. At another she is supervising the decoration of a Christmas tree and it’s kind of difficult to tell them apart.

Most of the Bridgertontrademarks are here, including the lavish and unseasonal use of wisteria, which has a starring role in one pivotal scene.

We get all the usual Bridgerton stuff: interminable conversations in drawing rooms, heaving bosoms, a lot of gazing out of high windows and men in various stages of undress. King George has a very big telescope.

All the clunky Bridgertonlines are also here: “She quite literally contains the British Empire”; “This is the social event of the season”; and, my personal favourite: “A child named Mozart? Where’s he from? Has she no taste?”

Queen Charlotte is rescued by the work of its main actors and also, rather strangely for a Netflix series that makes a point of not having to stick to the facts, by those very facts of history. There will be no spoilers here, but it is giving nothing away to say that the story of Queen Charlotte and her husband George III contains profound and personal tragedy.

India Amarteifio, who plays the young Queen Charlotte, is cheeky-looking rather than ravishingly beautiful. Her extreme youth — Queen Charlotte was only 17 when she was brought from Germany to England to marry the 22-year-old king — means this is a portrait of a feisty girl, as in the mother of all romances, Cinderella.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Official Trailer

It is only in the opening episode, as Charlotte leaves her pink castle riding in a pink and bright blue coach that white people (or this one) suddenly see with great clarity how there are no black or brown faces in fairy tales.

Shonda Rhimes, creator of the Bridgertonseries, is ahead of us on this one. When the bi-racial Queen Charlotte comes to town, her colour is very much an issue at the all-white court: “She is very brown.”

To avoid controversy, the court has to find aristocrats of colour pretty damn quick. At first this seems strange but, as the series progresses, you find yourself wondering how much better the world would have been if Shonda Rhimes had been writing history, rather than simply historical drama.

In the language of the court this overnight integration is called the Great Experiment, which sounds a bit Doctor Who.

Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri) tells his wife the young Agnes Danbury, who is the knockout beauty of this series and played by Arsema Thomas: “We are the first of our kind.” The Danburys are the new First Couple of society, they feel watched by both sides at all times, and are frightened of making any mistakes. Is it possible that Queen Charlotte is really about the Obamas?