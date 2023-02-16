Prue and Danny’s Death Road Trip reviewed: Prue Leith wants to die like a dog. Don’t we all?

Prue and Danny’s Death Road Trip (Channel 4) was about dying with dignity or, as Danny called it, assisted suicide. Prue Leith of Great British Bake Off was very firmly for and Danny Kruger, of the House of Commons, was very firmly against. They are mother and son. Danny felt at a distinct disadvantage “because she’s a national treasure, much loved. And I’m a Tory MP, less loved.”

Their respective convictions on this subject are not new. For 12 years, Prue has been campaigning with the British organisation Dying Well, of which she is currently chairwoman. This isn’t exactly what you would expect from a millionaire celebrity chef, but her older brother David had what she described as an agonising death. “I want to die the way most dogs die,” she said. “With a lethal injection — out in seconds.”

Don’t we all, Prue?

But Danny, uptight and firmly in the shadow of his extrovert mother, was worried that vulnerable people could be forced into assisted dying. Off they went to the US, to talk to a woman whose parents had died together by taking pills in a legal “self-administered death” in Washington State. The husband had Parkinson’s disease, the wife had cancer. She took 15 minutes to die, he took 45. They were unconscious throughout. They were holding hands.

Prue thought this was great, which in many ways it was. Danny did not. Prue said that believing you had become a burden to your family is an additional suffering. “We’re all a burden on each other,” said Danny, correctly.

They went to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet an anaesthetist who had been examining the post-mortem results of prisoners who had died by lethal injection (the US is rich in many things). Lethal injections administered in prisons don’t always go smoothly. In 6pc to 7pc of resulting deaths, the lungs of the executed men looked “as if they had drowned”. “This is conjecture,” said Prue stoutly. The anaesthetist agreed that it was. But there was also a dearth of information on assisted dying.

Read More

Off Prue and Danny went to Vancouver Island, since 2016 an assisted dying hotspot . Here they met Dr Stephanie Greene, who said that doctors should “comfort always”. (Could she pop a line in the post to the Irish health system?) She took Prue and Danny through all the drugs she carefully administers, at their request, to patients who want to die. Prue was delighted. “I’m feeling a bit sorry for Danny,” she said.

Medical Assistance in Dying (known as Maid) was introduced in Canada specifically for those whose deaths were reasonably foreseeable. Roger Foley is a seriously disabled man who recorded a conversation with hospital staff about a care package for him, presumably so he could leave hospital. Had he considered using Maid, asked the medical staff. Even Prue was shocked by this one.

“Maid is very accessible and proper care isn’t,” as Dr Ramona Coella put it. She is monitoring the uses and abuses of Maid in Canada. At this point, Irish viewers were thinking of our own lovely hospitals and nursing homes.

By the end Prue had changed her mind — a bit. Danny had found the Canada experience “really chilling”. But he assured his mother that he would abide by her wishes for her own death. Perhaps that reassurance was what Prue was looking for all along.

Expand Close The Home of the Year judges Amanda, Hugh and Sara / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Home of the Year judges Amanda, Hugh and Sara

I’m frightened that Home of the Year (RTÉ One) is demolishing the English language. It is going to clear the whole space out, put in a big window and then entomb the language under a concrete floor. You can get a lot done in half an hour.

Video of the Day

“I am mesmerised by the timber-clad element,” says Amanda Bone, who is an architect.

“There’s angles, there’s curves, there’s materiality,” says Sara Cosgrove, who is what used to be known as an interior decorator.

What does materiality even mean?

In the first episode of the new series, we were back to its familiar landscape of empty spaces, devoid of anything human or messy, where you get extra points for having a double-height feature. The only thing the three houses under judgement had in common was the free-standing bath and meticulous attention to detail.

I want to know who cleans all those big windows. I want to know how they heat all those big rooms with no carpets in them.

Of course, Home of the Year is compulsive television, now that the only shared belief we have is in the power of property. It is our perfect fantasy television. But the programme is also somehow sad. Perfection looks lonely. I want to see the judges’ houses, and I want to see them now.

Thank God for Liam Brady. So talented, so sensible, so ready to laugh at himself. “That was a bad perm,” he said, looking at an old photo of himself.

Goalkeeper Wojiech Szczesny remembered how, when he was a youth player at Arsenal, Liam Brady gave him £20 each month to phone his family. “Ssh,” says Brady. “I wasn’t supposed to do that.”

Expand Close Liam Brady returns to Sampdoria / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liam Brady returns to Sampdoria

Liam Brady: The Irishman Abroad (RTÉ One) was great but it was strictly for fans. You weren’t told where exactly Brady grew up in Dublin (Whitehall?); his wife’s name (Sarah, I believe); how many siblings he had; how many kids he and Sarah had; where exactly the Sampdoria club is based in Italy (Genoa?) or where he and Sarah live; or what they’re doing now.

I watched it as it was broadcast and as far as I can tell there was no mention of the fact that the programme was transmitted on his birthday, February 13. Apart from that it was perfect. Details, details. We’re not a country that should introduce assisted dying any time soon.