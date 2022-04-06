Privatising Channel 4 would be a total disaster

There’s a rich irony in the fact that Channel 4, which will celebrate 40 years on air in November, with the decision of the Tory Party to privatise it pushing ahead, was established by none other than Margaret Thatcher.

Thatcher’s intention was to shake up TV. Translated, that meant challenge the BBC, long hated by Conservative governments and none more rabidly — at least up to that point — than her own.

The plan backfired spectacularly. Whatever role Thatcher envisaged for the publicly-owned but commercially-financed broadcaster, it certainly wasn’t the one it ended up filling.

Channel 4 quickly claimed its position as the most daring, innovative and adventurous channel in the UK — and, consequently, became the bête noire of the conservative establishment.

If you watched BBC2’s excellent Banned! The Story of Mary Whitehouse, you’ll know that Channel 4’s frequently risqué programming was instrumental in provoking the clean-up TV campaigner’s drive to have television brought within the remit of Britain’s obscenity laws.

Whitehouse’s ludicrous proposition didn’t get far. But it’s telling that it immediately attracted the support of Thatcher.

Unless you remember the days when there were only five TV channels available in Ireland — RTÉ1, RTÉ2, BBC1, BBC2 and ITV — and just three in Britain, it’s difficult to communicate the sheer excitement caused by Channel 4’s first night on air.

It began innocuously enough at 4.45pm with Countdown, a low-key words and numbers game that would have slotted cosily into any of the other channels’ teatime schedules.

Then came The Body Show, focusing on dancers’ exercises, US import The People’s Court, and the book review programme Book Four.

So far, so ordinary.

The first big risk was Channel 4 News at 7pm. Could viewers stomach a whole hour of news with their dinner? Turned out they could.

Expand Close Nadine Dorries on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! / Facebook

Whatsapp Nadine Dorries on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The second was Brookside, a Liverpool-set soap, recorded on a purpose-built housing estate wired for sound and vision, that promised much grittier, more realistic storylines than viewers were used to.

In 1994 ‘Brookie’ scandalised the Whitehouses of the world by showing television’s first pre-watershed lesbian kiss. A chaste peck on the cheek it may have been, but it was still an explosive riposte to the ugly, rampant homophobia, including at government level, unleashed by the Aids crisis.

After Australian import The Paul Hogan Show, the mould-breaking continued with the first Film on Four production, Walter, directed by Stephen Frears and starring Ian McKellen as a man with a learning disability, followed by The Comic Strip Presents . . . Five Go Mad in Dorset, a riotous send-up of Enid Blyton’s snobbery-and-racism-infected Famous Five books.

The first night closed with In the Pink, a performance by feminist cabaret group The Raving Beauties.

Channel 4 had arrived. Over the next few decades it would thrill open-minded viewers and appal prudes and bigots with a dazzling array of programming that you simply wouldn’t find on any other mainstream channel.

There were challenging, controversial dramas (Queer as Folk); fresh, inventive comedies (Desmond’s, Father Ted); live and dangerous music shows (The Tube); risky late-night fare (The Word); fearless, scabrous satire (Brass Eye).

The gloriously irreverent The Big Breakfast challenged the sofa-and-sweaters orthodoxy of BBC and ITV’s early-morning offerings, while film seasons like Red Triangle pushed the envelope to ripping point.

It’s true that Channel 4 today is often a pale shadow of its old self, but it still regularly comes up with the goods. Two of last year’s finest dramas, Help and It’s a Sin, belonged to it.

Every penny it makes goes into producing new programmes rather than into corporate pockets.

The effects of privatisation would be disastrous for viewers and for those working in TV.

It’s entirely fitting that the figurehead of the Tories’ push to privatise is UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a woman who once skipped off her government job without permission to eat kangaroo anus on I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!