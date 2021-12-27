| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Portrait of the artist and hell-raiser Peter O’Toole as a charming Irish man

Peter O'Toole with his daughter Kate in Clifden Expand

Close

Peter O'Toole with his daughter Kate in Clifden

Peter O'Toole with his daughter Kate in Clifden

Peter O'Toole with his daughter Kate in Clifden

Darragh McManus Twitter

IRELAND, Peter O’Toole once said, is “almost the centre of my being. Everything I think of is coloured by its history, its literature, its people, its geography.”

As we learned on Réalta & Rógaire, this year’s customarily excellent TG4 Christmas documentary, he felt most at home “once he crossed the River Corrib” en route to his house in Clifden, Co Galway.

Most Watched

Privacy