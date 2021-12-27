Portrait of the artist and hell-raiser Peter O’Toole as a charming Irish man

IRELAND, Peter O’Toole once said, is “almost the centre of my being. Everything I think of is coloured by its history, its literature, its people, its geography.”

As we learned on Réalta & Rógaire, this year’s customarily excellent TG4 Christmas documentary, he felt most at home “once he crossed the River Corrib” en route to his house in Clifden, Co Galway.

There, the legendary actor and hell-raiser found a form of peace.

There he could balance, to some degree, the conflicting imperatives of attention-seeking and a desire for quiet privacy battling for supremacy within his mind.

The title means “Star and Hell-raiser”, and both he surely was. But neither comes without qualification.

As attested in Brian Reddin’s film by colleagues such as Brian Blessed, film-school lecturers, movie historians and his daughter Kate (an award-winning performer herself), O’Toole was an actor first and foremost.

His first love was the theatre; his first move after becoming a global superstar with Lawrence of Arabia was to return to the stage, in Bertolt Brecht’s abstract drama Baal.

Indeed O’Toole alternated theatre and film throughout a long career, including stints in Ireland doing Beckett, and a critically panned (but commercially successful) take on Macbeth, at the height of his fame.

And while he certainly was a larger-than-life Famous Person — O’Toole had that lightning-in-a-bottle combination of beauty, charisma, raffish charm and quick wit — the play, to mangle Shakespeare, was forever the thing.

The work was all-important: to excite, enrage or bewitch the viewer. (Blessed told a story about O’Toole, as Hamlet, stepping down to sit next to him in the audience, suffering something close to nervous breakdown during one of the pivotal monologues, then breaking character to ask, “Am I making sense?” before “somersaulting” back on-stage.)

And the hell-raising, while real, was overstated to an extent.

As Kate pointed out, when her father was working, he was working; you couldn’t produce that amount and quality if permanently sozzled.

That said, epic drinking binges were, as the man himself put it, part of the culture in 1960s and 1970s London.

It was ritual, celebration, adventure and misadventure; not particularly sensible — and would probably get him “cancelled” nowadays — but part of that Rabelaisian wildness that has always inhabited the arts and, arguably, enriches them.

John Donne wrote: “Madness to genius is near allied, and thin partitions do their bounds divide.”

You can’t always have the genius without a little bit of madness.

Besides, O’Toole never seemed anything but a genial drunk, unlike his hell-raising contemporaries.

He didn’t have the black-dog glower of a Burton, the boorish menace of a Reed, the doomy melancholy of a Harris.

O’Toole seemed like someone who might actually be fun to go for a feed of drinks with.

He grew up in working-class Leeds, son of a Connemara father and Scottish mother of Ulster Protestant descent.

While he embraced the arts and literature from a young age, that background gave him a lifelong aversion to pretentiousness and suspicion of, as we say in Ireland, “notions”.

Kate pointed out that one reason O’Toole never won an Oscar, despite eight Best Actor nominations, was that he’d never lived in California, never played the Hollywood game.

His time was, instead, divided between the home of his birth, England, and that of his heart, Galway.

He built a house with a sea view outside Clifden, where his children were mostly raised.

Former housekeepers and neighbours spoke of a quiet, friendly, down-to-earth man.

Old drinking buddies recalled the cavalier attitude which saw O’Toole chauffeured around the boreens of Galway in a London black taxi, or get embroiled in a punch-up after demanding a singalong of God Save the Queen, in a packed pub, just for devilment.

The rest of us will remember the screen-god who was absolutely magnetic to watch.

Twiggy, who played opposite O’Toole in one of his lesser-known films, put it best: “That shot in Lawrence of Arabia, where you see his face, those eyes…that lives with you forever.”