Plodding history of CAB offers no real surprises in two-part documentary

Crime pays in this country, and not just for criminals. It’s prompted a lucrative production line of true-crime books.

The seemingly inexhaustible public appetite for tales of Irish gangsters has left bookshop shelves groaning under the accumulated weight of works by crime hacks, none of whose works you’d ever mistake for Truman Capote or Gordon Burn.

Television has also been a grateful beneficiary of this obsession with the exploits of Irish gangland’s scummy kingpins.

The old TV3 found a niche with thin, quick-turnaround crime documentaries featuring recycled television news clips and a limitless supply of journos regurgitating stories we already knew, without adding anything in the way of fresh insights.

There’s been a notable improvement in terms of budget and programming since TV3 was rebranded as Virgin Media 1 in 2018. The 2020 series The Guards: Inside the K — which returns for a second season soon — was outstanding television, offering an unflinching look at the day-to-day challenges facing our gardaí patrolling Dublin’s meanest streets.

Its treatment of communities plagued by high crime rates was sober and compassionate, refusing to stoop to cheap clichés and stereotyping.

But new two-parter Criminal Assets Bureau (Virgin Media 1, Wednesday) drops us back into territory that’s all too familiar. In terms of production values, it’s markedly slicker than its predecessors; the content, though, is nothing special.

Billed as one of the broadcaster’s biggest spring offerings, it charts the first 25 years of CAB, created in 1996 to crack down on out-of-control gang lords who seemed to think they were untouchable and openly flaunted their illegal earnings in the form of flash cars, expensive holidays and luxury houses, often accessorised with bulletproof windows.

It arrives boasting “unprecedented access” to CAB.

There’s certainly no shortage of senior CAB officials past and present taking part, including Barry Galvin and Felix McKenna, as well as the inevitable raft of crime correspondents.

But they’re better at sketching the broad picture — how CAB was the first agency of its kind in the world, how it marked the first time the gardaí, revenue and social welfare department worked as one, how it shifted the balance of power in favour of the forces of the law rather than the lawbreakers — than at anecdotes or informative insights.

The turning points were the murders of Garda Jerry McCabe and crime reporter Veronica Guerin just months apart.

Surprisingly, some of the most striking comments come from politicians Ruairí Quinn and Nora Owen — respectively, the finance and justice ministers who pushed hard to speed through the necessary legislation to bring CAB into being.

Quinn, in particular, seethes with anger when talking about his desire to bring the criminals down.

“I knew I couldn’t shoot them, but I was going to go as close to shooting them as I possibly could,” he says.

When the dithering of red tape-obsessed civil servants threatened to stall the legislation, he told them: “We are going to f***ing do this and you are going to make it happen.”

They made it happen.

Journalist Nicola Tallant observes that the bigger the criminals become, the more threatened they feel and the smaller their world becomes. It’s an interesting angle.

For the most part, though, this first episode is a plodding, formulaic account of CAB’s victories over a rogues’ gallery that includes John Gilligan, George Mitchell and Kieran Byrne.

By the time we get to corrupt politician Ray Burke, it’s become a bit of a repetitive drag.