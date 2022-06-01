Pistol review: Danny Boyle’s series on the band is a misfire that feels as real as punk cosplay

Note that title. Pistol (Disney+). Singular, not plural. Based on the memoir Lonely Boy by the Sex Pistols’ original lead singer Steve Jones, who bottled out of actually singing at what was supposed to be the band’s first public performance and became their guitarist instead, this six-part miniseries is his version of the story and nobody else’s.

That’s okay, you’re never going to get the full, objective truth, because there’s no such thing as the full, objective truth anyway. Someone is always going to be upset.

In this case, it’s John Lydon/Johnny Rotten, who lost a legal action to block the drama from using the band’s music and, having seen the trailer, accused Disney of peddling “a fairytale, which bears little resemblance to the truth”.

But no matter in whose favour it’s skewed, Pistol should be a riot. It should be electrifying in the same way the Sex Pistols were electrifying during their short, chaotic career (three years, just one studio album, but a hugely important, influential one).

And for a short while it looks like it might be. Director Danny Boyle, working from scripts by Baz Luhrmann’s long-time collaborator Craig Pearce, who wrote the screenplay for Luhrmann’s upcoming film Elvis, tries to flood it with the kinetic energy of his own masterpiece from the 1990s, Trainspotting.

He throws everything at the screen in the frenetic opening episode. News clips, scenes from movies, snippets of television programmes.

Faces, famous and infamous, abound: Queen Elizabeth, Margaret Thatcher, Rod Stewart, Adolf Hitler, Rick Wakeman, whose bloated prog rock was one of the things punk railed against. Poor Rick is on the telly when someone throws it out a window.

David Bowie the only 1970s artist the punks didn’t despise — is also there in footage from the Hammersmith Odeon show where he announced he was retiring his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. This is our “in” to the story.

Jones, a petty thief and tearaway, engagingly played by Toby Wallace, climbs through a window of the Odeon and makes off with some of Bowie’s equipment, including a microphone smeared with his lipstick.

These scenes, exuberant and larky (and all true), segue into dark flashbacks to the young Jones being sexually abused by his b**tard of a stepfather, who repeatedly tells the boy (and later the man) he’s worthless.

It’s Jones’s habit of nicking whatever isn’t nailed down that sets his career in motion after he tries a bit of shoplifting in SEX, the clothes shop owned by Vivienne Westwood (Talulah Riley, given little to work with) and Malcolm McClaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster, amusing for a while, but mostly irritating). The manipulative McClaren takes a shine to Jones and talks the Pistols into letting him become their manager.

Two standouts here are Maisie Willams as the late punk style icon Jordan (real name Pamela Rooke) and Sydney Chandler as the pre-Pretenders Chrissie Hynde, who works in the shop and complains about having to confront “big, steaming piles of sexism”.

The man everyone will be waiting to see turns up at the very end of episode one. Spidery, gaunt, glowering and restless, Anson Boon is a fantastic bit of casting as Lydon/Rotten. He nails both his speaking and singing voices perfectly.

The problem is he’s playing a cartoon version of the man. That’s the problem with Pistol as a whole. For all the care lavished on recreating a distinctive period in cultural history, it never feels real. It’s like watching six hours of punk cosplaying.

Boyle shoots the series in a boxy 4:3 aspect ratio, the shape of TV screens in the 1970s. But rather than capturing the grimy, scuzzy face of the depressed Britain of the time, the rich colours and gauzy soft focus prettifies everything.

After episode one, it becomes flat and plodding, every bit as conventional a rock biopic as Bohemian Rhapsody.

Aside from the scene where gifted bassist Glen Matlock (Christian Lees) is fired to make way for the tragic, talentless Sid Vicious (Louis Partridge), who barely figures until episode five, he and drummer Paul Cook (Jason Slater) are mostly treated like background characters.

A real disappointment from the director who sent Ewan McGregor swimming in a toilet bowl in Trainspotting.