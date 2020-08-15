Pick of the Week: Lovecraft country

A posh Rhode Islander with eccentric views, HP Lovecraft struggled to make a living from his ghoulish but original pulp horror stories, and was just 46 when he died of cancer in the spring of 1937. That might have been that, but his stories, with their nightmarish depiction of a universe charged with unseen evil, have proved hugely influential. They've spawned a sci-fi subgenre, a host of imitators and at least a dozen films.

But there's a problem with all this: Mr Lovecraft was not especially enlightened, fetishising all things Anglo-Saxon and viewing Irish Catholics and black people as essentially subhuman. In fact, in an infamous 1912 poem whose very title would now be deemed offensive, he described black people as "beasts in semi-human figure, filled with vice". Nice, and badly written, too. So how does a modern writer square an enthusiasm for Lovecraft's work with his odious race theories?

This new 10-part HBO drama gives it a good go. Based on an ingenious 2016 pulp novel by Matt Ruff, it stars Jonathan Majors as Atticus Black, an African-American veteran of the Korean War who returns to Chicago to find that his father has disappeared. In the company of his uncle (Courtney B Vance) and an old friend (Jurnee Smollett), Atticus sets out to find his father, but they soon get the feeling that the whole country is out to stop them. There are haunted houses and strange, many-tentacled creatures lurking in the forests, but more frightening than those supernatural entities are the human monsters that inhabit America's Southern states in the 1950s. The Jim Crow laws are still in force, and racial tension and violence are everywhere, from the segregated buses and "sundown towns" to the figures in white sheets that loiter in the shadows and may be ghosts or, worse still, Klansmen. Lovecraft, the prism through which this drama observes America, is mentioned: Atticus is a fan, but his uncle knows that for all his cleverness, the writer was an old-time racist.

