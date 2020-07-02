Penny Dreadful: City of Angels review: It's not quite dreadful - but it's not terribly good either

Penny Dreadful has turned its back on Victorian England. This, frankly, is an awful pity.

It would be nice to be back with Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Josh Hartnett and the gallery of monsters and demons that populated John Logan’s rich and satisfying Gothic horror mash-up. Alas, Logan decided that three seasons was enough to tell that story.

So now he’s decided to tell a different, unrelated one in the spin-off Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. If you get your telly from Sky, all 10 episodes are available immediately. This is probably just as well. Were the series being shown weekly, as it was on Showtime in the US, I’m not sure the tame, leaden opening chapter would be enough to lure me back for more.

Logan has whisked us 50 years forward and more than 5,000 miles across the Atlantic to Los Angeles in 1938, on the eve of WWII.

It’s a very convincing Los Angeles, sun-baked yet morally murky, and absolutely riddled with corruption, just like the LA of Roman Polanski’s Chinatown or James Ellroy’s novels.

There’s racism, too, and not just the everyday kind that festers inside the LAPD; the greedy white business establishment and the bent, power-hungry local politicians willing to do their bidding.

The Nazis are lurking, not in the shadows but in plain sight, feeding off and manipulating the “America First” crowd in order to keep the USA out of the war that’s definitely coming.

Even though the Nazis don’t know it yet, they have a supernatural ally in the shape of a demon called Magda, played by Natalie Dormer, who’s intent on sparking a war in America that won’t just set race against race, but turn brother against brother and rip entire families and communities apart.

Actually, Magda comes in a variety of shapes. She’s a shape-shifter, you see. She can turn herself into anybody — although they all end up looking like Natalie Dormer trying on different clothes and accents.

One minute, Magda is a German mother, neglected by her uncaring (and non-existent) American husband and making big, sexy eyes at the kindly paediatrician, Dr Peter Craft (Rory Kinnear), who is treating her son (who’s really another manifestation of Magda and is absorbed back into her when he’s no longer needed). As it happens, Craft is also German — and a member of the Nazi Party.

The next minute, Magda is the tweedy, bespectacled secretary to an ambitious city councilman (Michael Gladis), who she manipulates, Lady Macbeth-like, into awarding a contract to a German architect (Thomas Kretschmann), who’s really an agent of the Third Reich.

While Magda hovers around the edge of things, poisoning minds and spreading chaos, Tiago Vega (Danile Zovatto), the first Mexican-American detective in the LAPD, and his older partner Lewis Michener (a grievously miscast Nathan Lane) are investigating a grisly case.

Four members of a rich business family, responsible for building a new freeway, are found murdered, their hearts removed and their faces painted as Day of the Dead masks.

Could the killer(s) come from Tiago’s own community, which is about to be bulldozed to make room for the road?

Inevitably, when violence erupts between the community and the police, Tiago is caught in the middle. Just as inevitably, Magda is there, wafting among the crowd, whispering into ears and urging both sides to attack the other, which they duly do.

There’s an awful lot of plot here — yet another strand reveals that Michener is running his own private investigation into the Nazis — and an awful lot of characters to juggle. Nothing hangs together, though, not even the title.

The name Penny Dreadful comes from the cheap, lurid 19th-century publications, a tradition the original honoured. This is more like American Horror Story without the camp — or the chills.