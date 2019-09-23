Peaky Blinders series five finale review: The big climax was a bit of a damp squib

As much as I hate to say it – because I'm a big fan of Steven Knight's wonderfully ornate and stylish gangster series – the Peaky Blinders finale was a let-down.

Despite the unexpected death of one popular character, Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen), and the not entirely unexpected resurrection of another, Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy), this was Peaky Blinders operating way below peak form.

But perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised that the big climax was a bit of a damp squib. The truth is the whole of season five – the first to be shown in the coveted primetime Sunday drama slot on BBC1 – was on the underwhelming side.

This is all the more disappointing because it began so brilliantly with a couple of cracking episodes, the second of which featured not one but two memorable set-pieces.

Tom Hardy was back for Peaky Blinders episode 5

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) finding himself in the middle of a field dotted with landmines as his young son ran towards him was gut-churningly tense.

The brutal crucifixion and murder of Aberama's son by the Billy Boys, led by the ferocious McCavern (a roaringly impressive performance by Brian Gleeson), was a genuinely shocking scene.

At that point, some of us were even inclined to think the fifth season of Peaky Blinders was shaping up to be the best yet. And then it all suddenly went as flat as a pint of beer that's been left sitting on the bar of The Garrison all day.

For long stretches of the six episodes, the plot seemed to be spinning its wheels. A lot of time was given over to Tommy's "conversations" with his dead wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis), who seemed to be egging him on to follow through on his suicidal thoughts – depression, we learned in the finale, runs in the Shelby family.

Helen McCrory in Peaky Blinders

The PTSD-afflicted Tommy's increasingly fragile mental state was hammered home. And then hammered home again, and again, to diminishing effect. The very last shot of him pressing a gun to his head was, by my estimation, the third or fourth time we'd seen him do this.

Needless to say, there was never any likelihood of him pulling the trigger. If there's no Tommy Shelby, there's no Peaky Blinders.

The scenes involving Tommy's big brother Arthur (Paul Anderson), a human powder keg always on the verge of exploding, also went around in ever decreasing circles. How many times can we see Arthur cycling through rage, violence, guilt and then more rage before it becomes tedious?

Meanwhile, one of the series' greatest assets, the magnificent Helen McCrory as Aunt Polly, was shamefully wasted this time around. A lot of McCrory's scenes featured her posing, fashion shoot-style, in a variety of increasingly stylish outfits. It felt more like a plug for the tie-in clothes collection (yes, this is a thing) than anything to do with propelling the story forward.

One of the big selling points about season five was the presence of a real historical figure, the British fascist leader Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). The finale centred on Tommy's Manchurian Candidate-type plan to have an old army comrade, the mentally unstable marksman Barney (Cosmo Jarvis), who'd spent years straitjacketed in an asylum, assassinate Mosley at a political rally.

Mosley lived to be 84. Since Peaky Blinders was never likely to emulate the infantile Inglourious Basterds, which rewrote history by having Adolf Hitler die in a hail of bullets, there was no suspense at all regarding what would happen.

It's likely to be 2021 before we find out to which enemy Tommy was betrayed. Let's hope the wait really is worth it next time.

