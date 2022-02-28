| 9.2°C Dublin

Peaky Blinders review: Season 6 opener gives us peak Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby Expand

Pat Stacey

TOMMY Shelby’s Aunt Polly had a warning for him in 2019’s fifth season of Peaky Blinders (BBC1, Sunday): “There will be a war and one of you (Tommy or her son Michael) will die, but which one, I cannot tell.”

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Sadly, the one who died was the brilliant Helen McCrory, who played Polly. She lost her life to breast cancer last April aged just 52.

