Peaky Blinders review: Season 6 opener gives us peak Tommy Shelby

TOMMY Shelby’s Aunt Polly had a warning for him in 2019’s fifth season of Peaky Blinders (BBC1, Sunday): “There will be a war and one of you (Tommy or her son Michael) will die, but which one, I cannot tell.”

Sadly, the one who died was the brilliant Helen McCrory, who played Polly. She lost her life to breast cancer last April aged just 52.

The obvious question was how season six – the final one, although a feature film is in the works – would deal with the loss of someone who was every bit as important to Peaky Blinders as Cillian Murphy’s Tommy.

The answer is with great care and effectiveness. The episode, which is dedicated to McCrory, picks up where it left off with Tommy, outmanoeuvred for once and stung by betrayal and his failure to assassinate fascist leader Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), pointing a gun at his head in a field and about to end it all.

As it turns out, his brother Arthur (Paul Anderson), who’s now in the vice-grip of drug addiction, had removed the bullets – one of the few smart moves he’s made in quite a while.

Tommy, caked in mud, returns to his house and receives a phone call from the IRA’s Captain Swing (Charlene McKenna), telling him three “readjustments” have been made to his organisation, and their bodies are about to be dropped off to him. One of them is Polly.

In keeping with old Gypsy tradition, Polly’s caravan, with all her possessions inside, is burned. Michael (Finn Cole) blames his mother’s death on Tommy’s ambition and makes a promise to himself to take revenge.

Peaky Blinders then takes a four-year time jump (a favourite technique of Knight’s) to 1933. Polly may be gone, but she’s not about to be forgotten. She’s still a palpable presence for Tommy, who talks to her in private moments, while apparently shutting out everyone else closest to him

As his long-suffering wife Lizzie (Natasha O’Keeffe) says at one point, “No Polly, no Tommy.” It’s the very last day of Prohibition in America and Tommy is in Newfoundland to set up a new business deal.

With the bottom having fallen out of the illicit booze business, he’s decided to go into the opium trade, buying the white powder from Shanghai and distributing it in Boston.

Of necessity, this means coming face to face again with Michael, now working for his wife Gina’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) uncle Jack Nelson, an as yet unseen crime boss who runs half of Boston.

Tommy has been off the drink ever since Polly’s death. “I now realise that whisky is just fuel for the loud engines inside your head,” he says. “I’ve become a better man.” He’s even taken to reading poetry.

This draws considerable mockery from the posse of Irish heavies, led by a sneering Peter Coonan, Michael brings with him to the meeting.

As we know by now, though, underestimating Tommy Shelby can be dangerous. The new Tommy may consider himself calmer and more in control of his demons, but the old Tommy, violent and ruthless, is still in there, as he reminds us when he despatches a few angry boatmen in a bar scene that’s vintage Peaky.

“You’re out of your league,” Michael tells him when Tommy outlines his plan for taking a piece of the Boston drugs trade. But it’s Michael who seems out of his league. His newly-grown moustache just makes him look even more like a little boy playing at being a gangster.

Tommy wipes the smiles off the Irish mob’s faces when he says there’s an informer among them – a clever diversion – and later anonymously tips off the police that Michael will be arriving back in Boston with a suitcase full of opium he’s given him as a sample of his merchandise.

With Michael behind bars, at least for a while, tommy sets about doing business with Jack Nelson via Gina, who’s far smarter and more ambitious than her husband.

I found season five of Peaky Blinders underwhelming and the weakest so far. Tommy’s political ambitions were always less interesting than his criminal empire-building, and the Mosley assassination plot lacked tension, if only because we know he lived until 1980. After a slightly pedestrian start, this episode restored Tommy to something close to his peak.