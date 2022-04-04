Peaky Blinders finale delivers but not without a shamelessly contrived twist

If the big finale of Peaky Blinders confirmed anything, it’s that Tommy Shelby and his clan are not the only ones who have got away with murder. So has series creator/writer Steven Knight.

Frankly, if I wore a flat cap, I’d take it off to the man. Just when Tommy ( Cillian Murphy) seemed about to end it all, Knight pulled him back from the brink with an out-of-the-blue burst of magical realism, followed by a twist so daft, outrageous and shamelessly contrived, you can’t help but stand up and applaud his sheer cheek.

Tommy, having sent unhappy second wife Lizzie (Natasha O’Keeffe) on her way, ensured everyone in the family was financially looked after and disposed of his old life by blowing up his country estate and giving the land over for social housing, stood where we’ve seen him several times before: with a gun pressed to his temple and his finger poised over the trigger.

But then the ghost of his beloved daughter Ruby, recently snatched away from him by TB, turned up.

“Am I dead already?” Tommy asked.

“You’re not dead,” said Ruby, “you’re not even sick. You must live, Daddy. After all, you have to be in the Peaky Blinders movie next year.”

Okay, so maybe she didn’t say that last bit, but anyway.

Next, Tommy noticed a charred copy of a newspaper featuring a picture from Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and Diana Mitford’s (Amber Anderson) Berlin wedding, which was attended by Adolf Hitler, no less.

But wait: who was that other familiar face smiling along with the happy fascist couple? Why, it was none other than – gasp! – Dr Holford (Aneurin Barnard), the physician who told Tommy he had inoperable tuberculoma and would last no more than 18 months. What’s more, the doctor Holford sent Tommy to for a second opinion was also in the wedding group.

The two of them were fascists, in cahoots with Mosley, and they’d duped Tommy into thinking he was dying, in the hope he’d take his own life.

Hang on a minute, though. If Tommy didn’t have a tumour, what caused those seizures he’d been having? I don’t think we’re supposed to ask awkward questions like that.

Just like we’re not supposed to ask why Michael Gray (Finn Cole), fresh out of the clink and bent on revenge, didn’t just shoot Tommy dead when he met him on Miquelon Island to hand over the opium money, rather than hatching a plot to blow him up with a bomb in a briefcase.

Michael was once part of the gang. He should have known the Shelbys are always two steps ahead of their enemies. Thus it was Michael’s crew who got the big kaboom after trusty old Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee) “switched the tickers”, as he put it.

Tommy took no such elaborate measures to get rid of Michael. He just shot him in the eye.

We’d been told the finale would be all about revenge and Tommy’s enemies certainly got their comeuppance.

Tommy’s recently discovered illegitimate son Erasmus “Duke” Shelby, who’s now the heir to the Shelby empire, killed squirming traitor Billy Grade (Emmett J Scanlan) and banished the equally untrustworthy youngest Shelby brother Finn (Harry Kirton) from the family.

IRA member Captain Swing (Charlene McKenna) and her band of assassins, who’d been sent by the Boston Mob to wipe out Tommy and Arthur (Paul Anderson) at the Garrison pub, were caught on the hop when Arthur and Jeremiah Jesus (Benjamin Zephaniah) released mustard gas, then emerged from the fog with gas masks and machine guns.

“Vengeance is for the Lord,” sputtered the choking Swing, proving even IRA murderers have a sense of humour.

“Not in Small Heath it ain’t,” growled Arthur.

BANG!

The finale delivered, up to a point. Most of the loose ends were tied up and there were satisfying flashes of what the series has always done best: moody, explosive violence.

But this doesn’t compensate for what was, by a considerable distance, a lousy final season that was over-stylized, light on actual plot and weighed down by dollops of tedious philosophising and no small amount of pretentiousness.

Far too much time was given over to Tommy’s boring entanglement with Mosley and Mitford, supposedly as a spy for Winston Churchill, the point of which was never anything more than vague.

Not that any of this seems to matter to fans. Peaky Blinders isn’t really a drama series anymore; it’s a brand, a merchandising machine for pumping out commodities.

There’s a ballet on the way soon. The aforementioned big-screen sequel, reportedly set during Word War II, begins shooting in 2023. There will be television spin-offs. You can buy Peaky Blinders caps, suits, whiskey, beer, drinking glasses, board games, playing cards and soundtrack albums. You can even get a Peaky Blinders haircut.

What you can’t buy, however, is the brilliance of those early seasons. That commodity was sold out a long time ago.

