| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Peaky Blinders finale delivers but not without a shamelessly contrived twist

Cillian Murphy as the infamous Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders Expand

Close

Cillian Murphy as the infamous Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy as the infamous Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy as the infamous Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Pat Stacey

If the big finale of Peaky Blinders confirmed anything, it’s that Tommy Shelby and his clan are not the only ones who have got away with murder. So has series creator/writer Steven Knight.

Frankly, if I wore a flat cap, I’d take it off to the man. Just when Tommy ( Cillian Murphy) seemed about to end it all, Knight pulled him back from the brink with an out-of-the-blue burst of magical realism, followed by a twist so daft, outrageous and shamelessly contrived, you can’t help but stand up and applaud his sheer cheek.

Related topics

More On Cillian Murphy

Most Watched

Privacy