Paul McCartney’s conflab with Beatles superfan Rick Rubin is all killer, no filler joy

WE’LL soon get to see Peter Jackson’s eagerly-awaited The Beatles: Get Back, a fresh account of the making of the album Let It Be that counters the sour flavour of Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1971 documentary, which showed the conflict and ignored the harmony.

Originally conceived as a documentary feature for the big screen, it was expanded to a three-part, six-hour series that lands on Disney+ in November.

In the meantime, there’s the fabulous McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Disney+, now streaming) to enjoy. And enjoy it you will. It’s an unadulterated joy, all killer, no filler.

A six-part series shot in black and white and featuring two men, one 79, the other 58, listening to and forensically analysing music in a darkened recording studio may not seem like an obvious pitch.

But when one is Macca and the other super-producer and Beatles nut Rick Rubin, the result is a magical mystery tour through the greatest pop and rock songs ever written, with one of the two men who wrote the vast majority of them as our guide.

The magic is self-evident in the songs. The mystery element comes from never knowing where the tour bus is going to stop next. It’s a freewheeling ride.

There’s no chronology, no hard and fast theme to individual episodes. McCartney and Rubin flit from Beatles songs to ones from McCartney’s Wings years and his solo albums, and then back to the very start of The Beatles again.

McCartney reminisces about where the inspiration for particular songs came from, shares anecdotes, and explains the nuts and bolts of how they were written and produced.

He and Rubin sit at a mixing desk, pulling songs apart, stripping them back to their basics, isolating individual elements to see what makes them tick, and then putting them back together again. It’s a deep-dive treat.

It’s fascinating to hear the piccolo trumpet on Penny Lane, the usually overlooked McCartney bass (it’s truly extraordinary) underpinning the glorious, George Harrison-written While My Guitar Gently Weeps, or the individual piano elements on Eleanor Rigby standing on their own.

Most Beatles fans will already be familiar with the territory McCartney’s stories cover. The first time he met George, the youngest Beatle, on the school bus. The way he and John Lennon complemented each other.

The contrast between John’s unhappy early home life and his own blissful one (he’d assumed every family was as close and loving as his).

How Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was a bid to top The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, which itself was Brian Wilson’s bid to top The Beatles’ Revolver.

And, from the post-Beatles years, the perilous recording of the Wings album Band on the Run in Lagos.

But hearing all of this again just makes you feel luckier than ever that The Beatles happened in your lifetime.

That said, God knows what Americans will make of McCartney’s references to Ambrosia creamed rice (the young Paul and George used to heat it up on a camping stove while hitchhiking) or minor 1960s and 1970s English entertainer Mrs Mills, a portly, middle-aged woman who tinkled out honkytonk versions of singalong favourites on a piano that now sits in Abbey Road Studios in London.

Rubin sometimes sits rapt on the floor, still, despite his own glittering career as a producer, the pupil learning at the feet of the master.

One of the unexpected delights is seeing how McCartney reacts when Rubin points out a particular element buried deep inside his own music that even he had never noticed before.

It’s wonderful to see him listening to his own creations in a completely new way and finding something fresh and exciting in them.

He must have felt something like the tingle down the spine the rest of us felt while listening to the gloriously remastered Beatles albums back in 2009.

If McCartney 3, 2, 1 — which is best watched with good headphones to take full benefit of the magnificent sound quality — has a shortcoming, it’s that it still feels too short, even at three hours in total.

The half-hour episodes fly by so fast.

You just wish they’d go on a bit longer, which, given the astonishing depth and clarity of McCartney’s recall, they surely could.