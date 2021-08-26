| 20.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul McCartney’s conflab with Beatles superfan Rick Rubin is all killer, no filler joy

Pat Stacey

Sir Paul McCartney (Steve Parsons/PA) Expand

Close

Sir Paul McCartney (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney (Steve Parsons/PA)

WE’LL soon get to see Peter Jackson’s eagerly-awaited The Beatles: Get Back, a fresh account of the making of the album Let It Be that counters the sour flavour of Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1971 documentary, which showed the conflict and ignored the harmony.

Originally conceived as a documentary feature for the big screen, it was expanded to a three-part, six-hour series that lands on Disney+ in November.

In the meantime, there’s the fabulous McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Disney+, now streaming) to enjoy. And enjoy it you will. It’s an unadulterated joy, all killer, no filler.

Most Watched

Privacy