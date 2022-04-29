Pat Stacey’s weekend TV preview: Elizabeth Moss chases a time-hopping murderer in Shining Girls

SERIAL killer thriller meets time travel mystery in the eight-part miniseries Shining Girls (Apple TV+). Elizabeth Moss plays an archivist at the Chicago Sun-Times in the 1990s who teams up with a detective (Wagner Moura from Narcos) to hunt a murderer (Jamie Bell) who attacked and almost killed her 10 years before.

Strangely, he doesn’t appear to have aged. And there’s more: the details of her life keep changing. Sometimes her pet is a cat, sometimes a dog. Some days she has a husband, some days not. The personality of her mother (Amy Brennerman) swings from one extreme (drunk and out of control) to the other (sober and restrained). It’s an intriguing premise.

The brilliant Slow Horses (Apple TV+) is a rare example of a series you wish had a couple more episodes. In the sixth and final instalment (the good news is a second season is already in the can), Lamb (Gary Oldman) and Taverner (Kirsten Scott Thomas) take different approaches to finding the kidnappers.

Whisper it: I haven’t kept up with Ozark (Netflix). I watched the first two episodes and decided another dark tale of a seemingly ordinary man breaking bad was one more than I needed. You can binge on the final, seven-episode chunk today.

When the last-known Northern White rhinoceros died in 2018, it was assumed the sub-species was extinct, until a farmer in a remote part of war-torn South Sudan thought he spotted a herd the following year.

Expedition Rhino: The Search for the Last Northern White (BBC2, 11.05pm) follows a team of experts as they try to locate and tag the animals, all the while dodging the dangers of war and Covid.

“Gentle” is an ominous word to describe a comedy, but that’s how new sitcom Here We Go (BBC1, 8.30pm), about a chaotic family called the Jessops, is being sold. It’s grown out of a Comedy Playhouse episode called ‘Pandemonium’, and the cast includes Katherine Parkinson and Alison Steadman.

Tomorrow

STILL on the sitcom front, after seven seasons, it’s the end of the line for Grace and Frankie (Netflix), starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the sparring friends. A deserved late-career resurgence for two legends.

A game show depends as much on the host as on the game. The 1% Club (UTV/ITV, 9.20pm) has struck gold with the quick-witted Lee Mack, whose razor-sharp, off-the-top-of-the-head quips add real comic bite.

You don’t have to be an ardent jazz fan to appreciate the musical brilliance celebrated in the feature-length documentary Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (BBC2 NI, 10.30pm; other regions, 10pm).

Video of the Day

It’s a straightforward look at the life and career of a man who was anything but straightforward. Quincy Jones and Carlos Santana are among the talking heads.

SIC: Prince of MotoGP (Sky Documentaries, 9pm) takes a different approach to its subject, Marco Simoncelli, who was only 24 when he was tragically killed in an accident at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2011. Rather than giving a chronological account of his life, it focuses on his spectacular 2008 season.

Sunday

EVER since BBC4 had its budget gutted to finance the return to television of BBC3 (which has been mostly dire so far), its new drama cupboard has been bare, meaning Prisoner C33 (BBC4, 9pm) is a rare treat.

Expand Close Toby Stephens as the imprisoned Oscar Wilde in Prisoner C33 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Toby Stephens as the imprisoned Oscar Wilde in Prisoner C33

The excellent Toby Stephens plays Oscar Wilde, now the eponymous inmate of Reading Gaol, who converses with his younger self (also Stephens) about his fall from grace, the agony of losing his wife and sons, and his conflicted feelings about his former lover, Lord Alfred Douglas. It’s 90 minutes long.

In case one time travel-themed drama (Friday’s Shining Girls) at the weekend isn’t enough for you, new French series The 7 Lives of Lea (Netflix) stars Raika Hazanavicius as a woman who finds the remains of a young man who died 30 years earlier, then suddenly wakes up in 1991 to find she’s him.

There’s more time-hopping and body-switching as she embarks on a mission to undo a historic wrong.

If ever there was an inappropriate time to saturate the schedules with tone-deaf property porn shows like The Great House Revival (RTÉ1, 9.30pm), it’s right now. That said, at least The Great House Giveaway (Channel 4, 7pm) is built on a decent concept.

Two strangers are given a house and a renovation budget to do it up. If it makes a profit when it’s sold, they get to keep the money. There’s more on Monday at 4pm.

You’ve heard of horse whisperers, now meet a man who enthusiastically talks to bees. He’s Walter Schumacher, the hero of new series Bee Czar (Discovery, 8pm).

The big-hearted Texan beekeeper – who, according to his family, was a singular character even as a small boy — has dedicated his life to rescuing bees from places where they’re unwanted and relocating them to places where they can thrive and pollinate. A noble pursuit.

The theme of this weeks episode of Our Changing Planet (BBC1, 7pm) is rain; or rather the lack of it, which is affecting life and wildlife everywhere from East Africa to Brazil to the USA.

Liz Bonnin looks at the destructive effect of megafires in California, while Ade Adepitan reports from Kenya on the world’s longest-running elephant rescue programme.

The concluding episode of Ken Burns’s magnificent Muhammad Ali (BBC2 NI, 11pm; other regions, 10pm) takes a poignant, painful look at the great boxer’s illness-wracked final years.