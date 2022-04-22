Pat Stacey’s weekend TV preview: Dead girl just dying to find out who killed her in The Rising

Young motocross fan Neve (Carla Rugaard) wakes up in a lake, realises she’s dead and tries to find out who murdered her in new supernatural drama The Rising

The idea of a dead person investigating their own murder has been used a number of times, including in 1960s cult series Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), 1980s box-office smash Ghost, the Alice Siebold novel (and later Peter Jackson film) The Lovely Bones, and Belgian anthology series Hotel Beau Sejour, which counts Stephen King among its fans.

Tonight

New eight-part supernatural drama The Rising (Sky Max, 9pm) is actually a British remake of that series. Young motocross fan Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard) wakes up in a lake the morning after a party and heads home, only to discover she’s invisible to all but the family dog. She gradually realises she’s dead — and then her body is discovered in the woods.

Even if, like me, your basketball expertise extend no further than watching the Harlem Globetrotters cartoon on telly in the early 1970s, They Call Me Magic (Apple TV+), a four-part documentary about Earvin “Magic” Johnson, should still make for an engrossing watch.

Johnson, whose talent on the court and charisma off it made him the sport’s biggest star in the 1980s, contracted HIV in 1991, and used his celebrity to change perceptions of the virus.

Another week, another YA streaming series — a British one this time, based on a web comic. Heartstopper (Netflix) tells of two 15-year-old boys who fall in love. Without wishing to sound like a grumpy old man (the pension is still a way off), could Netflix’s dipping fortunes be down to its obsession with pleasing the teen audience, rather than those of us who play the ever-rising subscription?

What can I tell you about The The: The Comeback Special Live at the Royal Albert Hall (Sky Arts, 9pm) that the title doesn’t? It’s from 2018.

There’s a busy line-up on The Late Late Show (RTÉ1, 9.35pm): Annie Mac, Alison Spittle, ventriloquist Nina Conti, podcasters Timmy Long and James Leonard, aka The Two Norries, and music from Maisie Peters, who opened for E* S****** at Croke Park, and the cast of Conor McPherson’s Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country.

Tomorrow

Notwithstanding the excellent Blackboard Jungle, quiz shows have never been something Irish television is particularly good at making.

It says something that the most popular of them was Where in the World?, which, bafflingly, ran for nine years, despite making it sadistically hard for contestants to win the top prize.

Home Advantage (RTÉ1, 8.20pm) hasn’t exactly raised the bar, but it’s back for a second run anyway. The format and host (Jennifer Zamparelli) remain unchanged, but the top prize has doubled to €10,000, which is now probably worth about the same as €5,000 was last year. The expression “television on the radio” is usually pejorative. Not, however, in the case of RTÉ RnaG @ 50 (RTÉ1, 10.35pm), an affectionate look back at a half-century of Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Initially broadcasting to just the West of Ireland, it went nationwide decades ago and has long since been joined on the airwaves by a number of local Irish-language stations.

There’s more nostalgia in Top of the Pops: The Story of 1996 (BBC2, 8pm), the year BSE — mad cow disease to you and me — and hostage crises dominated the headlines, Take That bade farewell — alas, it didn’t last — and the Spice Girls burst onto the scene.

It’s the last ever episode of dark Welsh thriller Hidden (BBC4, 9pm) and Cardi (Sian Reese-Williams) is racing against time to prevent a tragedy.

Will she also be hotfooting it away from gloomy Snowdonia to take up that tempting new job?

Sunday

OUR Changing Planet (BBC1, 7pm) is the kind of project only the BBC (once again under threat from the Tories) would undertake: a seven-year project featuring a team of presenters charting the effects of climate change on different habitats around the world. In this first programme, Chris Packham goes inside a glacier in Iceland to witness how fast ice water is melting, while Steve Backshall shadows a marine biologist whose collecting data on the breeding patterns of sea creatures in the Maldives.

Some things never change. Sunday night on the UK terrestrial channels is once again a ratings battle between modish period drama — Gentleman Jack (BBC1, 9pm), with its Fleabag-style fourth wall-breaking — and ho-hum crime drama: Grace (UTV/ITV, 8pm).

In the latter, TVs go-to actor for everyman roles, John Simm, plays Brighton detective Roy Grace, who suspects a teacher’s fatal drugs overdose may actually be a case of murder.

In part two of Idris Elba’s Fight School (BBC2, 9pm), the actor realises he has a lot of work to do to motivate some of his boxing charges, young people to whom society has given little reason to hope for much from life. A fine, heart-warming series.

Falklands: Island of Secrets (UTV/ITV, 10.15pm) is a documentary which, for a change, isn’t about the 1982 war. Marcel Theroux (brother of Louis) probes the disappearance in 1980 of a young soldier, the death of a potential witness to his fate and disturbing allegations of historic child abuse.

Normal People (BBC3, from 10pm) is freely available on the RTÉ Player, but this is the first time since its original broadcast in 2020 that it’s aired on a linear channel — which means not having to sit through adverts.

The first four episodes tonight, with four more on consecutive Sundays.