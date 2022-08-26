| 17.4°C Dublin

Pat Stacey’s weekend TV preview: A little bit of Hollywood glitz comes to Wrexham with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

It&rsquo;s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney and his close friend, movie star Ryan Reynolds, survey their new surroundings as joint owners of Wrexham AFC Expand
Holiday Grainger returns in a second season of The Capture Expand

Holiday Grainger returns in a second season of The Capture

Pat Stacey

EASILY the strangest sports story of 2020 was Ryan Reynolds and his pal Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) buying Wrexham AFC, despite knowing next to nothing about football.

Tonight

It’s told in the six-part documentary series Welcome to Wrexham (Disney+). Once you get past the inevitable Americanisms, it’s a charming series that focuses less on the celebrity buddies and more on the loyal fans, whose town has had a tough old time of it and can use all the positivity it can get.

