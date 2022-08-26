Pat Stacey’s weekend TV preview: A little bit of Hollywood glitz comes to Wrexham with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

EASILY the strangest sports story of 2020 was Ryan Reynolds and his pal Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) buying Wrexham AFC, despite knowing next to nothing about football.

It’s told in the six-part documentary series Welcome to Wrexham (Disney+). Once you get past the inevitable Americanisms, it’s a charming series that focuses less on the celebrity buddies and more on the loyal fans, whose town has had a tough old time of it and can use all the positivity it can get.

If you’re into cricket, and I’ve only ever met one Irish person who is, the documentary Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes (Amazon Prime) takes an unflinchingly honest look at the player whose turbulent life away from the game threatened to overwhelm his career.

Selling Sunset, the so-called “scripted reality” show about LA estate agents flogging obscenely expensive pads to the rich and shameless, gets its second spin-off in Selling the OC (Netflix).

With the streamer producing every-increasing amounts of dross like this, it’s no wonder so many cursors have been hovering over the “cancel subscription” button lately.

The subject of racial inequality is lightly brushed against in Partner Track (Netflix), a glossy new drama series with Arden Cho as a high-flying lawyer — and the only woman of colour — at an elite New York law firm.

Agatha Christie’s Hjerson (More4, 9pm) has to be the first series ever to feature a fictional detective who exists solely in the mind of another fictional detective.

Christie’s Hercule Poirot had a friend called Ariadne Oliver, who sometimes assisted him. Oliver was supposed to be a crime writer whose best-known character was the eponymous sleuth.

This Norwegian series, which is said to be more Death in Paradise than Scandi, brings Hjerson (Johan Rheborg) to life in original adventures set in the present.

Television’s most gleefully outrageous animated comedy celebrates a milestone in South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert (Comedy Central, 11pm), recently staged in Denver, Colorado.

Creators/star voices Trey Parker and Matt Stone perform with two bands, Ween and Primus, who contributed songs to the show. It’s a pity Isaac Hayes, who played Chef, is no longer around to sing the classic Chocolate Salty Balls.

Tomorrow

ACTOR, singer, songwriter — is there anything the magnificent Cynthia Erivo can’t do? In Legendary Voices at the Proms (BBC2, 8pm), a two-hour concert recorded at the beginning of the festival, she practically lifts the roof of the Royal Albert Hall as she belts out numbers from Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Shirley Bassey, Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack and more.

The Rise and Fall of Mr Saturday Night (Channel 5, 9pm) looks at the career of the singularly odd Noel Edmonds, who for a time was the BBC’s biggest and most valued star, despite never demonstrating any particular talents — unless looking self-satisfied on camera and holding bizarre views of it count as talents.

I can’t recall if I mentioned The Last Movie Stars (Sky Documentaries, 9pm; all episodes on demand) last week, but if I didn’t, WATCH IT! Ethan Hawke’s deep dive into the lives of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward is an extraordinary series.

What do peanut butter, basketball, the pacemaker, the paint roller and bin bags have in common? They were all invented by Canadians, as Griff Rhys finds out in Griff’s Canadian Adventure (Channel 4, 9pm).

Sunday

WRAPPING up its gripping first season just before Covid-19 brought TV production to a near-total standstill, ingenious thriller The Capture (BBC1, 9pm), which focuses on “deepfake” video manipulation, returns.

DCI Rachel Carey (Holiday Grainger) is now with the same anti-terrorist unit she suspected of being up to no good last time. It opens with a cracker of a murder scene.

Following the shocking, savage attack on Salman Rushdie, the 2019 documentary The Satanic Verses: 30 Years On (BBC4, 9.40pm) is repeated. It looks at how the author had to go into hiding for nine years after Ayatollah Khomeini place a fatwa on him, and follows journalist Mobeen Azhar home to his Yorkshire birthplace to find out the effect Rushdie’s book and the response of religious fanatics had on his own community.

Two years after the tragic death of Caroline Flack at the age of just 40, her memory is honoured with Flackstock (Sky Max, 7.30pm), a music festival organised by her family and friends.

The purpose of the one-day event, held earlier in the summer, was not just to raise money for mental health charities, but also to raise awareness and combat stigma.

The Princess Diana television bandwagon rolls on. Part two of Investigating Diana: Death in Paris (Channel 4, 9pm) focuses on the Metropolitan Police’s probe into allegations of a conspiracy involving members of the royal family and MI6. Part three is tomorrow.

With the story of her death seemingly exhausted, Princess Diana: Who Do You Think She Was? (More4, 10pm) takes a look at her life when she was merely Lady Diana Spencer.

Adrian Dunbar is the only reason to watch Ridley (UTV/ITV, 9pm), a routine police procedural about a retired detective who was forced out of the job and is brought back as a murder case consultant by his former protege (Bronagh Waugh).